A Software-Centric Approach to V&V

Automated Design Validation and Verification (V&V)
Shorter design cycles reduce the time available for validating and verifying design requirements. Test engineers need flexible and efficient solutions to help them confirm complex designs on time and with confidence.
Design V&V of modern devices often includes testing wireless standards, electrical signals, sensor measurements, and more for test types such as performance characterization, power consumption, life cycle testing, functional test, and firmware testing. Test engineers need to manage all these permutations and keep up with changing designs while maintaining focus on quality and time to market. NI technology for design V&V combines modular hardware with a software-centric approach to test system development. This combination provides higher flexibility, easier measurement synchronization, and improved instrument communication performance over traditional SCPI commands.
Learn to build test systems from start to finish the right way, with tips for using the NI Ecosystem and PXI platform.
NI's mmWave Test instruments help address validation or product test strategy challenges and the complexity that comes with new wireless standards and technologies.
The use of an SMU to perform DC measurements helps improve accuracy and combat sources of error.
Landis+Gyr, a leader in the smart meter industry, reduced manual testing effort by 65 percent with an automated test bench.
The Alliance Partner Network includes more than 1,000 companies that specialize in complete solutions. From products and systems to integration, consulting, and training services, NI Alliance Partners are uniquely equipped and skilled to help solve some of the toughest engineering challenges.
