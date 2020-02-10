NI Cookie Usage

Third Party Targeted Display Advertising Cookies

We may use third-party advertising companies to use cookies and Internet browsing to help us display personalized content and appropriate advertising during your visits to www.ni.com and other websites. For example, if you view a product on the NI website, you may see offers for similar products on other websites you visit. Cookies placed by these advertising companies also help us measure the performance of our advertising campaigns and help us identify the pages you view, the links and ads you click on, other actions you take on those web pages, and the site from which you came to our web page. These cookies can be effective whether you are on www.ni.com or another website. If you opt out of receiving targeted display advertising, data associated with these cookies will not be used.

If you do not wish to have cookies used for the purpose of serving you targeted ads, you may opt-out of publishers’ content by visiting https://preferences-mgr.truste.com (or if located in the European Union click https://www.youronlinechoices.eu/). Please note this does not opt you out of being served all advertising. You will continue to receive generic ads.