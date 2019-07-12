Reduce Development Time with LabWindows/CVI 2017

Applications often need to be debugged at the same execution speed that the deployed executable will run at. In versions before LabWindows/CVI this could be accomplished through specifying debug output in source code or using the variable watch window. However, with the addition of tracepoints to LabWindows/CVI, it is now possible to set up a breakpoint that does not stop execution but either prints specific output to the console or jumps to a new line of code. This enables developers to get debug output for time-critical applications without adding lines of code to their source and dynamically control the execution flow of their code based on different variable values or system states.

Tracepoints allow developers to take advantage of defined macros to better understand the current state of their application. These macros can identify the function that the code is currently executing, the state of a specific variable, and much more.