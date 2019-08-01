Key Considerations for Radar Test

Larger industry trends like software-driven and multipurpose platforms, low latency, a connected world, big data, and machine learning and artificial intelligence are accelerating new radar and EW system innovation. With all this innovation, you need to be familiar with some of the test challenges ahead so you can address them early in the test design process. This involves understanding the initial component- and system-level test considerations for the following new innovations in the radar and EW industry: fifth-generation jet fighter, hypersonic weapons, multistatic sensors and drones, networked electronic order of battle, and cognitive radar and cognitive or predictive EW.

The fifth-generation jet fighter is a software-driven aircraft made with over 10 million lines of code to control and connect a series of sensors working together so the aircraft can make quicker flight modifications. For systems that combine data from a group of sensors and make software-driven adjustments based on that data, two main component tests are critical: waveform variance test for antennas and signal integrity test for system inputs and outputs (I/O). Because antennas are multipurpose, you need to test them to account for waveform variance and verify that their isolation and directivity are both high. Due to the mix of sensors and the data these sensors are generating, the system I/O is complex. You need to conduct signal integrity testing to ensure and maintain high data throughput and the ability to use customizable system I/O. For system-level test, the heavy software suite and integration require further testing with a series of multifunction simulations to ensure the software is ready and able to manage potential error or unexpected inputs.





Figure 2. With complex radar and EW systems, you need to conduct component- and system-level testing to confirm system robustness after making modifications to meet increased I/O, software, connectivity, and system adaptability needs.

Hypersonic weapons systems and reacting platforms need dependable low-latency systems to adapt quickly enough to the environment. As a result, radar and EW systems have higher range requirements, so their antenna systems at the component level must feature more elements per antenna for the radar to conduct more precise beam steering with phase and amplitude control. At the system level, you need low-latency testing, specifically quick update rates for simulations, to ensure that your system can keep up with the hypersonic speeds and decision making of the weapons or anti-weapon system. To help simulators update more quickly and test these faster systems, you need test systems that can process data quickly and update the current state of models to accurately represent the simulation environment.

The requirement to know more information earlier about smaller radar targets or an environment has led to greater demand for systems that are multistatic and drones, which must work together to operate effectively in a more connected world. Having connected systems at the component level drives the need for wider-band components that are linear and that might require you to understand and test nontraditional impairments. For elements on phased array antennas, high gain and directivity guarantee that each element has higher performance over a smaller area, while the entire system of elements ensures the correct coverage for the overall phased array antenna. Having high directivity and tighter beams allows the radar to find targets that are further away and smaller. At the system level, high resolution and wideband low-latency testing, with tightly aligned synchronization across multiple channels, are critical. To test the robustness and accuracy of these radar systems, you need to balance more channels with high-density and detailed EW simulation.

The connected world and big data trends have also inspired a networked electronic order of battle, which is a series of new types of sensors and devices working together to identify, locate, and classify other groups’ movements, capabilities, and hierarchy. With the wide array of sensors used, testing at the component level requires more complex I/O analysis. The system level encompasses aggregated test structures that need parallel testing and high-speed data analysis. Systems also need intricate simulators that can provide higher fidelity and handle more complex threat scenarios.

All these systems are producing more data at faster rates with a series of sensors working together to use software to control the systems. As more data is generated at a higher rate, you need systems that are faster than humans at making decisions and organizing the data. This is why cognitive radar and cognitive or predictive EW systems were invented. For these systems, component and subsystem test program sets involve a wider range of frequencies and bandwidths than other systems. Also, traditional parametric testing is likely not enough to fully understand system performance, which means you need to conduct modeling and simulation testing early in the test process. At a system level, open-loop simulators aren’t a viable option anymore, and test assets need to more accurately emulate targets and environments instead of relying on traditional threat databases that do not assess all the capabilities of a cognitive radar system.

As increasing system complexity drives new technology advancements, you need test instrumentation at the component and system levels that adapts. You also need a well-thought-out test methodology to meet new requirements, ensure system robustness, and maintain test schedules.