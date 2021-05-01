NI-Industrial Communications for DeviceNet 20.0 Readme

July 2020

This file contains important information about NI-Industrial Communications for DeviceNet for Windows and LabVIEW Real-Time environment, including new features, installation and upgrade issues, compatibility issues, and a partial list of bug fixes.

Caution The NI-Industrial Communications for DeviceNet 20.0 software or later requires the NI-9882 module with the updated firmware. When you upgrade your software to the 20.0 version or later, check the software version of the media shipped with your NI-9882 module. If the version is not 20.0 or later, or you are not sure of the version number, NI recommends that you update the firmware. Otherwise, when you use NI-Industrial Communications for DeviceNet 20.0 or later, firmware images corrupt or get mismatched. Ensure that you have appropriate hardware and software installed and complete the following task to update the firmware. Double-click Firmware_Update_Instructions.html in the <National Instruments>\NI-IndCom for DeviceNet directory and follow the instructions to use a LabVIEW example project to update the firmware.

Overview

System Requirements

Installation Instructions

Product Security and Critical Updates

New Features and Changes

Bug Fixes

Accessing the Help

Finding Examples

Automating the Installation of NI Products

Compatibility with NI-DNET 1.x

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 10

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 8.1

NI-Industrial Communications for DeviceNet Drops Support for Windows 7 (32- and 64-Bit), Windows Server 2008 R2, and All 32-Bit Windows Operating Systems in 2021

Legal Information

The NI-Industrial Communications for DeviceNet software provides the DeviceNet driver and VIs for you to configure and control DeviceNet devices on a DeviceNet network and to communicate with FPGA targets.

NI-Industrial Communications for DeviceNet supports the following operating systems:

Windows 10/8.1 1 /7 SP1 2

/7 SP1 Windows Server 2012 R2 (64-bit) 1

Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 (64-bit)2

1 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.2. Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 require Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.

2 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1, Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1, and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 require Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.

Note Refer to NI-Industrial Communications for DeviceNet Drops Support for Windows 7 (32- and 64-Bit), Windows Server 2008 R2, and All 32-Bit Windows Operating Systems in 2021 for information about future OS support.

Note In 2016 NI-Industrial Communications for DeviceNet dropped support for Windows Vista, Windows XP, Windows Server 2003, and installations of Windows 7 without any service packs. NI-Industrial Communications for DeviceNet 20.0 will not install or run on an unsupported OS. You cannot deploy or distribute applications that use NI-Industrial Communications for DeviceNet 20.0 to an unsupported OS. Additionally, after installing NI-Industrial Communications for DeviceNet 20.0, you cannot use any installers built on this computer with any version of LabVIEW, LabWindows™/CVI™, NI TestStand™, or Measurement Studio on an unsupported OS.

For more information about the changes to our OS support for 2016, refer to Why Does My NI ADE Installer Fail on Windows XP/Vista and Windows Server 2003?.

Note Support for Windows 32-bit operating systems may require disabling physical address extension (PAE). To learn how this might affect your system and what actions you might need to take, visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code PAESupport.

Note Upgrading Windows 8 to Windows 8.1 with the NI-Industrial Communications for DeviceNet software installed might result in device configuration information damage and ostensible disconnection between devices. NI recommends that you reinstall the NI-Industrial Communications for DeviceNet software after upgrading the operating system.

Refer to KB 6CCA8MEG, Supported Hardware and Software for NI-Industrial Communications for DeviceNet, for a complete list of NI hardware and software supported by each version of the NI-Industrial Communications for DeviceNet.

The maximum number of devices you can connect to a DeviceNet interface depends on the electrical characteristics of the devices on the network. If all of the devices on the network meet the DeviceNet specifications, you may connect 64 devices to the network.

Caution The NI-Industrial Communications for DeviceNet software does not support the previous generation of the DeviceNet hardware products such as NI PCI-DNET, NI PCMCIA-DNET, and NI PXI-8461/D. Those products require an NI-DNET 1.x driver.

NI automates software installation using NI Package Manager. Visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code NIPMDownload to download NI Package Manager. Refer to the NI Package Manager Manual for more information about installing, removing, and upgrading NI software using NI Package Manager.

Installing the Software on the RT Target

Complete the following steps to install the NI-Industrial Communications for DeviceNet software on the RT target in NI Measurement & Automation Explorer (MAX):

Expand Remote Systems in the configuration tree and expand the RT target. Select the Software category. Click the Add/Remove Software icon on the toolbar to launch the LabVIEW Real-Time Software Wizard. If the RT target is a CompactRIO controller, select the Custom software installation option. Select the NI-IndCom for DeviceNet item in the feature list and click the Next button. Follow the remaining installation instructions until installation is complete.

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about NI products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from NI.

New Features and Changes

DeviceNet 20.0

Added support for LabVIEW 2020 (32-bit) and LabVIEW 2020 Real-Time Module.

DeviceNet 19.0

Added support for LabVIEW 2019 (32-bit) and LabVIEW 2019 Real-Time Module.

DeviceNet 18.0

Added support for LabVIEW 2018 (32-bit) and LabVIEW 2018 Real-Time Module.

Removed support for FPGA VIs.

Added support for cRIO-904x/905x.

Updated the firmware upgrade tool for NI 9882.

DeviceNet 17.0

Added support for LabVIEW 2017 (32-bit) and LabVIEW 2017 Real-Time Module.

DeviceNet 16.0

Added support for LabVIEW 2016 (32-bit) and LabVIEW 2016 Real-Time Module.

Added support for cRIO-9032/9035 (Sync)/9037/9039 (Sync).

DeviceNet 15.0

Added support for LabVIEW 2015 (32-bit) and LabVIEW 2015 Real-Time Module.

Added support for sbRIO-9607/9627 and RMC-9697.

DeviceNet 14.5

Added support for LabVIEW 2014 SP1(32-bit) and LabVIEW 2014 Real-Time Module.

Added support for cRIO-9030/9031/9033/9035/9036/9039/9063/9064/9065/9066/9067.

DeviceNet 2.3

Added FPGA VIs to operate the NI 9882 modules on the NI-RIO targets.

Added support for cRIO-9068.

Added support for LabVIEW 2013 (32-bit) and LabVIEW 2013 Real-Time Module.

DeviceNet 2.2

Added slave support for NI 9882, PCI-8532, and PXI-8532.

Added VIs for reading and writing the raw CAN frames.

Added an example VI for monitoring and analyzing DeviceNet packets.

Added support for LabVIEW 2012 (32-bit) and LabVIEW 2012 Real-Time Module.

DeviceNet 2.1

Added support for NI 9882 1-Port DeviceNet Module for CompactRIO.

Added NI-DNET 1.x compatible LabVIEW VIs.

DeviceNet 2.0.2

Added support for LabVIEW 2011 (32-bit) and LabVIEW 2011 Real-Time Module.

DeviceNet 2.0.1

Added support for LabVIEW 2010 (32-bit) and LabVIEW 2010 Real-Time Module.

DeviceNet 2.0

Supported NI DeviceNet hardware: PCI-8532 and PXI-8532.

Supported LabVIEW 2009 (32-bit) and LabVIEW 2009 Real-Time Module.

The following items are the IDs and titles of a subset of issues fixed in NI-Industrial Communications for DeviceNet 14.5. This is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed in the current version of NI-Industrial Communications for DeviceNet. If you have a CAR ID, you can search this list to validate that the issue has been fixed.

ID Fixed Issue 504396 The maximum IO length for Poll, COS and Cyclic should be 255 instead of 240

The following items are the IDs and titles of a subset of issues fixed in NI-Industrial Communications for DeviceNet 2.1. This is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed in the current version of NI-Industrial Communications for DeviceNet. If you have a CAR ID, you can search this list to validate that the issue has been fixed.

ID Fixed Issue 198387 Explicit messaging function block help does not explain how to write attributes 185016 PCI/PXI 8532 boards manual lacks hardware specifications section

The following items are the IDs and titles of a subset of issues fixed in NI-Industrial Communications for DeviceNet 2.0.2. This is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed in the current version of NI-Industrial Communications for DeviceNet. If you have a CAR ID, you can search this list to validate that the issue has been fixed.

ID Fixed Issue 288931 DeviceNet deployment executable fails to execute on a machine without LabVIEW

Refer to the NI-Industrial Communications for DeviceNet Help, accessible by selecting Help»NI-Industrial Communications for DeviceNet in LabVIEW, for information about using the NI-Industrial Communications for DeviceNet software.

Select Help»Find Examples from LabVIEW to launch the NI Example Finder. LabVIEW examples for the NI-Industrial Communications for DeviceNet software are in the labview\examples\NI-Industrial Communications for DeviceNet folder. You can modify an example VI to fit an application, or you can copy and paste from one or more examples into a VI that you create.

NI-Industrial Communications for DeviceNet 2.1 or later is not an update for NI-DNET 1.x and the two products can be installed on the same system side by side. DeviceNet 2.1 or later provides NI-DNET 1.x compatible VIs, so the application using NI-DNET 1.x VIs can work with DeviceNet 2.1 or later on PCI-8532, PXI-8532 and NI 9882 with very limited code change.

You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes.

If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.6.2, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.6.2 separately before you install NI software.

For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

When you install NI software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, NI Measurement & Automation Explorer (MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.

NI-Industrial Communications for DeviceNet will drop support for Windows 7 (32- and 64-bit), Windows Server 2008 R2, and all 32-bit Windows operating systems starting in 2021. Versions of this product that ship after May 1, 2021, will not install or run on these operating systems. For detailed information about NI operating system support, visit ni.com/r/win32bitsupport.

For detailed information about NI application software product life cycles, visit ni.com/info and enter one of the following Info Codes:

Product Info Code LabVIEW lifecycle LabWindows/CVI cvi_lifecycle Measurement Studio mstudiolifecycle TestStand tslcp DIAdem ddlcp SignalExpress selcp VeriStand nivslifecycle

Copyright

© 2009–2020 National Instruments. All rights reserved.

Under the copyright laws, this publication may not be reproduced or transmitted in any form, electronic or mechanical, including photocopying, recording, storing in an information retrieval system, or translating, in whole or in part, without the prior written consent of National Instruments Corporation.

NI respects the intellectual property of others, and we ask our users to do the same. NI software is protected by copyright and other intellectual property laws. Where NI software may be used to reproduce software or other materials belonging to others, you may use NI software only to reproduce materials that you may reproduce in accordance with the terms of any applicable license or other legal restriction.

End-User License Agreements and Third-Party Legal Notices

You can find end-user license agreements (EULAs) and third-party legal notices in the following locations after installation:

Notices are located in the <National Instruments>\_Legal Information and <National Instruments> directories.

and directories. EULAs are located in the <National Instruments>\Shared\MDF\Legal\license directory.

directory. Review <National Instruments>\_Legal Information.txt for information on including legal information in installers built with NI products.

U.S. Government Restricted Rights

If you are an agency, department, or other entity of the United States Government ("Government"), the use, duplication, reproduction, release, modification, disclosure or transfer of the technical data included in this manual is governed by the Restricted Rights provisions under Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.227-14 for civilian agencies and Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement Section 252.227-7014 and 252.227-7015 for military agencies.

IVI Foundation Copyright Notice

Content from the IVI specifications reproduced with permission from the IVI Foundation.

The IVI Foundation and its member companies make no warranty of any kind with regard to this material, including, but not limited to, the implied warranties of merchantability and fitness for a particular purpose. The IVI Foundation and its member companies shall not be liable for errors contained herein or for incidental or consequential damages in connection with the furnishing, performance, or use of this material.

Trademarks

Refer to the NI Trademarks and Logo Guidelines at ni.com/trademarks for information on NI trademarks. Other product and company names mentioned herein are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies.

Members of the NI Alliance Partner Program are business entities independent from NI and have no agency, partnership, or joint-venture relationship with NI.

Patents

For patents covering the NI products/technology, refer to the appropriate location: Help»Patents in your software, the patents.txt file on your media, or the NI Patent Notice at ni.com/patents.

375166H-01