An Open, Flexible Platform for HIL Test

Hardware-in-the-Loop (HIL) Testing for Industrial Systems
From white goods to consumer electronics to medical devices, embedded software is revolutionizing the modern marketplace. Delivering quality products on time and on budget demands innovative and comprehensive testing. HIL gives you the confidence of field testing in the lab, helping you iterate and perfect your design before production.
Embedded software is making devices smarter, more reliable, and more in line with market demands. However, adding software means putting quality at risk. Often, issues remain hidden until production, resulting in costly and sometimes devastating effects. HIL is a proven methodology that is quickly becoming the standard of embedded software test. With support from NI, you can test the limits of software designs with confidence and rest assured that the final product will meet all requirements—on time—by connecting real I/O to simulated use cases. NI’s solution for HIL test is open and flexible, providing an easy-to-use platform for keeping up with change requests. As test requirements evolve, NI’s modular hardware adapts to I/O and signal conditioning changes. Models created using MathWorks Simulink® software or other environments can be integrated with NI’s software for HIL test and a broad range of I/O, producing a powerful system uniquely suited to your application.
Learn more about HIL test system architectures, selecting HIL test system I/O interfaces, and using fault insertion units for electronic testing.
HIL applies to embedded software across many industries, providing ease of use when keeping up with change requests and evolving test requirements.
This webinar explores how HIL can benefit both testing and design iteration, ensuring all requirements are met on time and on budget.
NI's open, flexible platform for testing is becoming the standard of embedded software test, revolutionizing the marketplace.
