Introduction to MIMO System Hardware

What Is the MIMO Prototyping System?
The MIMO Prototyping System provides hardware and software for running a real-time, over-the-air multiple-input and multiple-output (MIMO) system without additional code.
Off-the-shelf software defined radio (SDR) hardware can be combined with FPGAs, clocking devices, and PXI to create a MIMO testbed that can scale from 4 to 128 antennas.
Massive MIMO technology enables next-generation wireless data networks to accommodate more users at higher data rates with better reliability while consuming less power.
Researchers at the University of Bristol and Lund University successfully demonstrated greater than 20X increases in bandwidth efficiency compared to current 4G cellular technologies, which opens up new, opens up new possibilities for 5G deployment of sub-6 GHz bands.
The MIMO Application Framework is a real-time multi-FPGA PHY layer reference design that supports single-user MIMO, multi-user MIMO, and massive MIMO.
The LabVIEW Communications Application Frameworks are advanced FPGA-based, software reference designs for wireless communication system research and prototyping. Built in LabVIEW Communications , the Application Frameworks can be paired with various software defined radios hardware options including the USRP RIO, PXIe FlexRIO & RF FAM, and many more to form a complete wireless communication system prototyping solution.
