Advanced Architectures in LabVIEW Course

Lesson Overview Topics

Architecting an Application In this lesson, you will learn how to design and document scalable, readable, and maintainable software architectures. Characteristics of scalable, readable, maintainable architecture

Documenting a software architecture

Characteristics of a scalable design pattern

Designing an API You will learn how to design a consistent, organized, and usable API that may reused in your software architectures and distributed to several developers. API design techniques

Polymorphic VIs for an API

Project libraries for API design

Passing data in an API

Multiple Processes and Inter-Process Communication In this crucial lesson, you learn about foundational APIs and design patterns and how they apply to several essential advanced design patterns. You also learn several advanced methods for communicating between multiple processes and their tradeoffs. Exercises and tools are general enough that you can use them in your own applications. Storing data, streaming data, and sending messages

Foundational native LabVIEW APIs for messaging (queues, notifiers, user events, data value references)

Foundational design patterns (FGV, various state machines, producer/consumer, various queue-driven message handlers)

Scaling foundational design patterns for multiple processes, includingclient/server

Asynchronous dynamic processes

By reference interprocess data storage (single element queues, data value references)

Several interprocess communication methods

Exposure to relevant native LabVIEW APIs, advanced design patterns, and reference architectures

Advanced User Interface Techniques This lesson covers how to create an architecture that provides a modular, scalable, and extensible user interface. Subpanels

XControls

Introduction to Object-Oriented Programming in LabVIEW In this lesson, you will learn how using the encapsulation and inheritance capabilities of LabVIEW Object-Oriented Programming can create scalable and extensible software architectures. Introduction to LabVIEW classes and related terminology

Using encapsulation to restrict access to class data

Using inheritance and dynamic dispatch to implement scalable polymorphism at run time.

Plug-In Architectures You will learn how to create a plug-in architecture that allows you to add features without changing your main code. Plug-in architecture using VI Server

Plug-in architecture using LVOOP