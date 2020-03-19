Test Code Module Development with STS Course Overview

The Test Code Module Development with STS Course will follow the typical customer workflow and milestones, which includes tight interaction with corresponding hardware. After completing this course, a test developer will be able to use Semiconductor Test System (STS) resources to develop and debug measurement code modules for STS test program, to create custom test steps, to perform test program optimization and deployment.
Instructor-led Classroom: Three (3) Days
Semiconductor test developers using or evaluating the NI STS to develop and perform semiconductor production test or high-volume automated device validation.
General knowledge of semiconductor test strategies and methods
Test Program Development with STS Course
STS Software Bundle
Semiconductor Test System
Develop custom code modules
Debug code modules
Understand and implement multisite subsystem execution
Develop test program
Implement test program optimization
Reduce test time
Deploy test programs
Create a derivative test program
|Lesson
|Objective
|Topics
|Developing Code Modules in LabVIEW
|Create basic code modules using LabVIEW.
|Exploring Tester Resources
|Explore the TSM and Instrument APIs, learn how to use them in code modules, and how to find them in the programming environment.
|Developing Test Code for an STS
|Create a code module using the basic APIs and code module programming flow.
|Developing Test Programs
|Using the STS Software, control the device under test (DUT) and develop a complete test program to perform all required tests.
|Developing Multisite Test Programs for STS
|Investigate the batch process model and modify a test program for multisite execution.
|Test Time Reduction
|Use the Test Execution Profiler, Test Program Performance Analyzer, and the Operator Interface. You will also benchmark a test program at various levels of detail.
|Deploying Test Programs
|Deploy the complete test program and learn how to debug it after deployment using the TestStand Deployment Utility.
|Creating a Derivative Test Program
|Make a derivative test program avoiding common pitfalls using the complete test program.
