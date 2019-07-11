How Do I Use LabWindows™/CVI™ to Develop Production Test Systems?

LabWindows/CVI is an ANSI C development environment that you can use to get to your test faster. Easily connect to hardware, create custom UIs and incorporate TestStand, NI’s test management software, to fully automate your production test.
It's easy to quickly and securely create code for production test systems with LabWindows/CVI. By seamlessly integrating with many instruments and quickly designing project specific UIs, you gain the flexibility to create custom tests that meet your requirements. When your system is assembled, LabWindows/CVI can pair with TestStand, NI’s industry-leading test management software, to create easy to manage test sequences to minimize production development and deployment time.
LabWindows/CVI seamlessly integrates NI DAQ hardware and PXI modular instruments for data acquisition and control, featuring built-in libraries and measurement tools. It also simplifies 3rd party instrument connectivity with access to thousands of drivers including APIs, documentation, and examples.
LabWindows/CVI provides you with the tools and components to create customizable user interfaces intended for automated test and automated measurement applications. With drag and drop features, you can easily customize the UI components in your project.
LabWindows/CVI uses a distribution kit to easily build your application and all its dependencies into a package or installer that can be deployed on all test machines. In addition, you can remotely debug your deployed executables for more insights.
LabWindows/CVI integrates fluently with TestStand’s module adapter to fully build, deploy and manage your automated test systems. This integrated environment allows for maximum code reusability to reduce development time.
You can learn on your own or from a qualified instructor to increase your productivity with LabWindows/CVI and TestStand. NI provides on-demand online training with the Standard Service Program (SSP), or you can register for live courses in your area to gain hands-on experience developing practical test applications.