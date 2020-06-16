Build a Robust Electrical and DC Functional Test Solution

Test teams need to develop more than just ICT to ensure the functionality of most modern PCBAs and electronic devices. Power, component operation, and communications testers must be accurate, reliable, affordable, and developed quickly. For a solution to meet these sorts of demands, it must:
Meet NPI schedules with productive software tools designed to reduce development time.
Support new test requirements with a modular approach.
Maximize uptime with industry-renowned test hardware reliability.
Increase throughput with fast measurement speed and built-in parallel testing.
Streamline the buying process; get more instruments from a single supplier with NI’s extensive instrumentation and test infrastructure portfolio.
The NI Partner Network is a global community of domain, application, and overall test development experts working closely with NI to meet the needs of the engineering community. NI Partners are trusted solution providers, systems integrators, consultants, product developers, and services and sales channel experts skilled across a wide range of industries and application areas.
NI works with customers throughout the life of an application, delivering training, technical support, consultation and integration services, and maintenance programs. Teams can discover new skills by participating in NI-specific and geographic user groups and build proficiency with online and in-person training.
