This document contains the Sound and Vibration Toolkit 2019 known issues that were discovered before and since the release of Sound and Vibration Toolkit 2019. Known issues are performance issues or technical bugs that NI has acknowledged exist within this version of the product.
Not every issue known to NI appears on this list; it is intended to show the most severe and common issues that you may encounter and provide workarounds when possible. Other technical issues that you may encounter could occur through normal product use or system compatibility issues. You may find more information on these issues in NI’s Product Documentation, Knowledgebase, or Community.
Issues found in this section will not be listed in future known issues documents for this product.
There are currently no issues to list.
|Bug ID
|Legacy ID
|Description
|Details
|410911
|632043
|
Continous Sweep THD VI takes too long to execute when max harmonic is high
Workaround: There is currently no known workaround for this issue.
|
Reported Version:
Resolved Version:
Added:
|271306
|602175
|
Different generation and acquisition rates result in buffer parsing errors
Workaround: There is currently no known workaround for this issue.
|
Reported Version:
Resolved Version:
Added:
|271310
|647760
|
Geometric imperfection compensation in Torsional Vibration API removes integer order torsional vibration components
Workaround: There is currently no known workaround for this issue.
|
Reported Version:
Resolved Version:
Added:
|943122
|
Sound and Vibration Toolkit 2019 Removes Previous Toolkit Versions During Installation
Installing Sound and Vibration Toolkit 2019 removes previous versions of the toolkit.
Workaround: Install Sound and Vibration Toolkit 2019.0.1 and reinstall previous Sound and Vibration Toolkits.
|
Reported Version:
Resolved Version:
Added:
|943602
|
Sound and Vibration Toolkit 2019 Breaks Compatibility with PharLap Targets
Sound and Vibration functions cannot be deployed to PharLap targets.
Workaround: Reach out to National Instruments Support and reference this issue for a detailed workaround.
|
Reported Version:
Resolved Version:
Added: