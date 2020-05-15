This document contains the LabVIEW 2020 Report Generation Toolkit known issues that were discovered before and since the release of LabVIEW 2020 Report Generation Toolkit. Known issues are performance issues or technical bugs that NI has acknowledged exist within this version of the product.
Not every issue known to NI appears on this list; it is intended to show the most severe and common issues that you may encounter and provide workarounds when possible. Other technical issues that you may encounter could occur through normal product use or system compatibility issues. You may find more information on these issues in NI’s Product Documentation, Knowledgebase, or Community.
|
Bug Number
|
Legacy ID
|
Description
|
Details
|829516
|312071
|
Error 7 when using Report Generation Toolkit VIs in a DLL
By default Report Generation Toolkit VI's are compiled into the DLL, but can't be executed from within the DLL.
Workaround:
The DLL will run correctly if you include the Report Generation Toolkit lvclass dependencies in a separate support directory and specify that they are always included in a data directory.
|
Reported Version:
LabVIEW Report Generation Toolkit 2011
Resolved Version:
N/A
Added:
Mar 27, 2012
|849904
|391394
|
Dates are Reversed by Excel Easy Table.vi on Non-US Languages
The month and day are reversed when exporting data to Excel for languages other than US-English. For example 03/02/2013 (3rd of February 2013) in LabVIEW is exported as 02/03/2013 and considered as 2nd of March 2013 by Excel.
Workaround:
There is currently no known workaround for this issue.
|
Reported Version:
LabVIEW Report Generation Toolkit 2012
Resolved Version:
N/A
Added:
Aug 1, 2013
|763509
|382455
|
Microsoft Excel Template named cell range font size is overwritten
When appending cell data to named cell ranges from Microsoft Excel Templates, font size is always size 10pt.
Workaround:
Use Excel Set Cell Font.vi to manually set the desired font for each named range.
|
Reported Version:
LabVIEW Report Generation Toolkit 2012
Resolved Version:
N/A
Added:
Jan 24, 2013
|886984
|637867
|
LabVIEW 64-bit on Mac OS X ignores the orientation specified in the Layout Options input of the Easy Print VI Panel or Documentation VI.
Workaround:
Use LabVIEW 32-bit for Mac OS X or configure the printing device instead.
|
Reported Version:
LabVIEW Report Generation Toolkit 2015
Resolved Version:
N/A
Added:
May 21, 2017
|887661
|642790
|
Executables built on a machine with version 1609 of Office 365 and run on earlier versions crash when trying to save Excel sheets
Workaround:
Ensure both the build and deployment machines have the same version of Office installed, use a version earlier than 1609 to build the executable, or build the Excel_Save_Workbook VI into a Packed Project Library.
|
Reported Version:
LabVIEW Report Generation Toolkit 2016
Resolved Version:
N/A
Added:
May 21, 2017
|887053
|472835
|
The Save Report to File.vi requires the "report file path" terminal to be wired, but is not set as a required input
The VI will return Error -41003 when running the VI if the path is not wired or empty. This requirement is enforced in the VI itself, so it will not break the run arrow.
Workaround:
Wire the file path of the report to the VI.
|
Reported Version:
LabVIEW Report Generation Toolkit 2013
Resolved Version:
N/A
Added:
Jul 8, 2014
|720999
|188911
|
Control image alignment incorrect when "new report page" VI is used
When using Append Control Image to Report.vi, the alignment of some images are ignored when New Report Page.vi is used between appended images. This problem only exists with Office 2007. Other versions - Office 2003 and Office 2010 do not exhibit this behavior.
Workaround:
Use a New Report Line.vi between appending the image and the New Page.vi
|
Reported Version:
LabVIEW Report Generation Toolkit 2009
Resolved Version:
N/A
Added:
Feb 11, 2020
|939712
|
The Excel Save Workbook VI in LabVIEW 2019 (64-bit) required the Invoke Node to be rewired.
In LabVIEW 2019 (64-bit), when you use the Report Generation Toolkit and save to Excel using Save Report to File.vi, you will get "Error 1498 occurred at Get LV Class Default Value.vi."
Workaround:
|
Reported Version:
LabVIEW Report Generation Toolkit 2019
Resolved Version:
N/A
Added:
Mar 13, 2020
Issues found in this section will not be listed in future known issues documents for this product.
There are currently no issues to list.
