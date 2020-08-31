Software Product Life Cycle Policies
NI software products have standard life cycle policies that define release frequency and support. There are three life cycle phases for our software products.
|Support Type
|Life Cycle Phase
|Current Release
|Mainstream Support
|Extended Support
|Online technical support, including KnowledgeBase online forums, documentation, and more
|Access to paid technical support programs, including the NI Support-Only Service Program and Standard Service
|—2
|Paid upgrade assistance
|Hardware Support1: Current device driver distributions continue to install support
|—2
|Software service packs/maintenance releases (scheduled updates and fixes)
|—
|—
|Software patches at NI discretion (off-cycle fixes)3
|Product available for purchase
|Upon request
|—2
1For more information about supported hardware and drivers, refer to the product readme, available on the download page. Device driver distributions are tested on the most current version of the specific LabVIEW release.
2Available only through long-term service contract.
3Contact your local field representative for availability.
|Product
|Versions Supported
|
LabVIEW
|
Refer to LabVIEW life cycle dates
|
LabWindows™/CVI
|
Refer to LabWindows/CVI life cycle dates
|
Measurement Studio
|
Refer to Measurement Studio life cycle dates
|
TestStand
|
Refer to TestStand life cycle dates
|
DIAdem
|
Refer to DIAdem life cycle dates
|
Requirements Gateway
|
Version 1.0 and later
|
Switch Executive
|
Version 3.5 and later
|
Lookout1
|
Version 5.0 and later
|
Calibration Executive
|
Version 3.3.2 and later
|
DASYLab
|
Version 5.0 and later
|
VeriStand
|
Refer to VeriStand life cycle dates
|
Modules, Toolkits, and Drivers
|
Refer to the life cycle policies for relevant products shown above.
1Lookout support is not offered over the phone.
If you have questions about NI product life cycle policies or have specific questions about a product’s life cycle status, contact us. NI is committed to providing the right level of life cycle support for your needs.
The mark LabWindows is used under a license from Microsoft Corporation. Windows is a registered trademark of Microsoft Corporation in the United States and other countries.