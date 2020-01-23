Sound and Vibration Toolkit 2019 Bug Fixes

The following items are notable issues fixed between the release of Sound and Vibration Toolkit 2018 and Sound and Vibration Toolkit 2019, including additional patches and service packs. If you have a issue ID, you can search this list to validate that the issue has been fixed. This is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed in the current version of Sound and Vibration Toolkit 2019.
|Bug ID
|Legacy ID
|Description
|Details
|411325
|700226
|
Order Analysis examples with analog tachometer should show the task configuration with reference section visible by default
Workaround: There is currently no known workaround for this issue.
|
Reported Version:
Resolved Version:
|411357
|590362
|
Plot Associations not correct in Live Signals View of Impact Test Sample Project
After adding channels during DAQmx Configuration, the plot associations to the y-scales have been lost in the Live Signals View.
Workaround: There is currently no known workaround for this issue.
|
Reported Version:
Resolved Version: