NI-XNET 20.1 Known Issues

Created Jun 17, 2020

Overview

This document contains the NI-XNET known issues that were discovered before and since the release of NI-XNET 20.1. Known issues are performance issues or technical bugs that NI has acknowledged exist within this version of the product.

 

Not every issue known to NI appears on this list; it is intended to show the most severe and common issues that you may encounter and provide workarounds when possible. Other technical issues that you may encounter could occur through normal product use or system compatibility issues. You may find more information on these issues in NI’s Product Documentation, Knowledgebase, or Community.

Bug Number

Legacy ID

Description

Details
419486

Inserting a USB-850x Device Can Result in an Unusable Device with Internal Errors on Phar Lap

Sometimes when plugging in a USB-8502 on a Phar Lap system, the ports are visible, but XNET internal errors will occur during use.

Workaround:

There is currently no known workaround for this issue.

Reported Version:

NI-XNET 17.0

Resolved Version:

N/A

Added:

N/A
199635

NI-XNET CAN FD Sessions (non-BRS) Require CAN FD Baud Rate To Be Set

Workaround:

There is currently no known workaround for this issue.

Reported Version:

NI-XNET 17.0

Resolved Version:

N/A

Added:

N/A
199657

XNET Read (Frame CAN) Can Return Fewer than the Requested Number of J1939 Frames Without Reporting Error

Workaround:

There is currently no known workaround for this issue.

Reported Version:

NI-XNET 17.0

Resolved Version:

N/A

Added:

N/A
201375

NI-XNET Does Not Import the DBC BO_TX_BU property from DBC files, Prevents a TX frame from Being Mapped to Multiple Transmit ECUs

Workaround:

There is currently no known workaround for this issue.

Reported Version:

NI-XNET 17.5

Resolved Version:

N/A

Added:

N/A
199741

XNET Wait (Transmit Complete) May Cause a Stale FlexRay Frame to Re-transmit If the Transmit Queue Is Already Empty

Workaround:

There is currently no known workaround for this issue.

Reported Version:

NI-XNET 17.5

Resolved Version:

N/A

Added:

N/A
199608

The J1939 Address Claim Procedure Does Not Detect Conflicts Between Two ECUs Running on the Same XNET Interface

Workaround:

There is currently no known workaround for this issue.

Reported Version:

NI-XNET 18.0

Resolved Version:

N/A

Added:

N/A
199702

Frame Output Queued Sessions Only Retransmit Cyclic J1939 Frames When Session Starts And When New Data Is Written

J1939 cyclic frames with a payload over 8 bytes only transmit once at start of session, and when data is written to the session. Frames with 8 bytes or less re-transmit at the specified interval, as expected.

Workaround:

There is currently no known workaround for this issue.

Reported Version:

NI-XNET 18.0

Resolved Version:

N/A

Added:

N/A
199696

Switching a J1939 Session to a Different ECU Node Name Does Not Use the Address from the New ECU

Switching a J1939 session to a different ECU Node Name does not use the address from the new ECU, even if that ECU has already claimed an address. The node address must be set after the node name to properly configure the session.

Workaround:

There is currently no known workaround for this issue.

Reported Version:

NI-XNET 18.5

Resolved Version:

N/A

Added:

N/A
199598

If XNET Read (Frame Raw) Times Out While Reading Ethernet Frames, Frames Successfully Read Are Discarded

If XNET Read (Frame Raw) times out partly through reading Ethernet frames, the subset of frames that were successfully read are discarded and are no longer available from the NI-XNET session.

Workaround:

There is currently no known workaround for this issue.

Reported Version:

NI-XNET 19.0

Resolved Version:

N/A

Added:

N/A
199704

727473: XNET Signal Single-Point Output Sessions Always Write Mode 0 Subframes by Default, Even If No Mode 0 Subframe is Present

When creating a signal output single point session containing signals on multiplexed frames, the session always begins transmitting mode zero subframes.

Workaround:

Avoid this issue by writing initial signal values, including the multiplexer signal, prior to starting the session

Reported Version:

NI-XNET 19.0

Resolved Version:

N/A

Added:

N/A
197052

Ethernet PHY State and Port Mode Properties Are Not Reset After NI-XNET Is Reinstalled

Workaround:

There is currently no known workaround for this issue.

Reported Version:

NI-XNET 19.0

Resolved Version:

N/A

Added:

N/A
210421

Installing New Versions of NI-XNET Full or Runtime Can Break NI-XNET I/O Control Dialogs

If you build an application with a version of LabVIEW that is at least four years old, and install the latest version of NI-XNET, your deployable installer will not contain support for NI-XNET.

Workaround:

There is currently no known workaround for this issue.

Reported Version:

NI-XNET 19.0

Resolved Version:

N/A

Added:

N/A
210421

Installing a New Version of NI-XNET To Older LabVIEW Can Break I/O Control Dialogs

NI-XNET (full version) and the NI-XNET Runtime Engine include the four most recent versions of the XNET LabVIEW driver library. If you build an application with a version of LabVIEW that is more than four years old, after you install a new version of NI-XNET your deployable installer will not include support for NI-XNET.

Workaround:

Do not install a new version of NI-XNET to use with a version of LabVIEW that is four years old or older.

Reported Version:

NI-XNET 19.0

Resolved Version:

N/A

Added:

May 29, 2020
1004118

J1939: PS Field Is Included in the PGN When Sending TP.CM_RTS Frames

The J1939 protocol allows for data payloads greater than eight bytes by splitting them across a single packet comprising multiple frames. SAE J1939-21 specifies that "the least significant byte of the PGN is set to zero" when the PF value is less than 240. However, in NI-XNET, the least significant byte contains the destination address.

Workaround:

There is currently no known workaround for this issue.

Reported Version:

NI-XNET 19.6

Resolved Version:

N/A

Added:

N/A
1020855

A Hardware Error Occurs After a CPU Spike on the CompactRIO Controller

A CPU spike on a cRIO-906x controller running an NI-XNET session can cause the error "A hardware error has occurred" to appear, and leave the XNET module in an unrecoverable state that requires a reboot of the controller.

Workaround:

Mitigate CPU usage on the CompactRIO controller. Other CompactRIO platforms seem not to be affected.

Reported Version:

NI-XNET 20.0

Resolved Version:

N/A

Added:

N/A

Final Time Issue Listed

Issues found in this section will not be listed in future known issues documents for this product.

There are currently no issues to list.

Glossary of Terms

 

  • Bug ID - When an issue is reported to NI, you may be given this ID or find it on ni.com.  You may also find IDs posted by NI on the discussion forums or in KnowledgeBase articles.
  • Legacy ID – An older issue ID that refers to the same issue.  You may instead find this issue ID in older known issues documents.
  • Description - A few sentences which describe the problem. The brief description given does not necessarily describe the problem in full detail.
  • Workaround - Possible ways to work around the problem.
  • Reported Version - The earliest version in which the issue was reported.
  • Resolved Version - Version in which the issue was resolved or was no longer applicable. "N/A" indicates that the issue has not been resolved.
  • Date Added - The date the issue was added to the document (not the reported date).