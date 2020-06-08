Consulting Services

NI’s expertise helps best-in-class companies develop test strategies to drive business insight. By connecting people, ideas, and technology, NI works with companies to craft plans that bring bold ideas to life.
Optimize your test strategy and evaluate business opportunities to deliver the highest return on investment (ROI). Leverage test insights from other industries, benchmarking against best-in-class companies, and financial modeling with your data to drive efficient, data-driven decisions.
Orchestrate change and mitigate risks by identifying enterprise-wide core gaps and inefficiencies across your siloed teams and functions. Transform your strategy into action with detailed plans that define clear roles and responsibilities, quantify project metrics, and allocate resources efficiently.
Utilize professional test services—including onboarding and technology-refresh—to accelerate your project. When development capacity is critical, free up resources by leveraging the expertise and program management of NI engineers and partners to deliver a complete solution that meets your schedule.
Aerospace and defense organizations must manage cost and risk when building test capability, managing legacy programs, and making large-scale changes.
As veteran engineers retire from aerospace and defense, new talent is stepping in. To help employees with less experience ramp up quickly, organizations must provide formal training from the start.
Because the test-system life cycle in aerospace and defense often outlasts individual hardware or software components, organizations must understand the ROI of maintaining or updating legacy systems.