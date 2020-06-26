This document contains the FlexLogger Plugin Development Kit known issues that were discovered before and since the release of FlexLogger Plugin Development Kit 1.3. Known issues are performance issues or technical bugs that NI has acknowledged exist within this version of the product.
Not every issue known to NI appears on this list; it is intended to show the most severe and common issues that you may encounter and provide workarounds when possible. Other technical issues that you may encounter could occur through normal product use or system compatibility issues. You may find more information on these issues in NI’s Product Documentation, Knowledgebase, or Community.
|
Bug Number
|
Legacy ID
|
Description
|
Details
|1065682
|
Update Channel Units VI does not function for consumer channels
For plugins, Update Channel Units VI does not work for set point (consumer) channels.
Workaround:
Re-create the consumer channels with the new units.
|
Reported Version:
FlexLogger Plugin Development Kit 1.2
Resolved Version:
N/A
Added:
N/A
Issues found in this section will not be listed in future known issues documents for this product.
There are currently no issues to list.
