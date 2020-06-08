Home Shop NI Services Consulting Services

NI’s expertise helps best-in-class companies develop test strategies to drive business insight. By connecting people, ideas, and technology, NI works with companies to craft plans that bring bold ideas to life.

Accelerate Business Impact Through Test

Value Assessment

Optimize your test strategy and evaluate business opportunities to deliver the highest return on investment (ROI). Leverage test insights from other industries, benchmarking against best-in-class companies, and financial modeling with your data to drive efficient, data-driven decisions.

Professional Planning

Orchestrate change and mitigate risks by identifying enterprise-wide core gaps and inefficiencies across your siloed teams and functions. Transform your strategy into action with detailed plans that define clear roles and responsibilities, quantify project metrics, and allocate resources efficiently.

Implementation Delivery

Utilize professional test services—including onboarding and technology-refresh—to accelerate your project. When development capacity is critical, free up resources by leveraging the expertise and program management of NI engineers and partners to deliver a complete solution that meets your schedule.

"Complexity of our products has grown exponentially, and the challenge of delivering a quality product within budget and schedule caused us to take a fresh look at our testing processes. It was natural to team with NI to benchmark our approaches against industry best practices. Together, we identified shifts in analysis and testing structures, integration, processes, and metrics, which we believe will provide sustained business impact."

–Jennifer Rumsey, CTO and VP, Cummins

Featured Industry Solutions

Aerospace and defense organizations must manage cost and risk when building test capability, managing legacy programs, and making large-scale changes.

As veteran engineers retire from aerospace and defense, new talent is stepping in. To help employees with less experience ramp up quickly, organizations must provide formal training from the start.

Because the test-system life cycle in aerospace and defense often outlasts individual hardware or software components, organizations must understand the ROI of maintaining or updating legacy systems.