Object-Oriented Design and Programming in LabVIEW Course

The Object-Oriented Design and Programming in LabVIEW Course covers the fundamental concepts of object-oriented design and programming and then demonstrates how those concepts are implemented in LabVIEW. Object-oriented design (OOD) encourages cleaner interfaces between sections of code and results in code that is easier to debug and scales better for large programming teams. Object-oriented programming is the development of code in a language that enforces object-oriented design principles.

Course Details:

Duration

  • Instructor-led Classroom: Two (2) Days

  • Instructor-led Online: Three (3) 4-hour sessions, plus homework

Audience

  • LabVIEW users who need to improve the readability, scalability, maintainability, or reusability of their code

  • LabVIEW users who want to develop code that is easier to debug

  • LabVIEW users who are familiar with object-oriented programming in other languages and want to know how to implement object-oriented designs in LabVIEW

Prerequisites

  • LabVIEW Core 3 Course or equivalent experience

NI Products Used

  • LabVIEW Professional Development System

After attending this course, you will be able to:

  • Determine the appropriateness of using an object-oriented approach to develop an application

  • Design an application using object-oriented design principles

  • Implement a basic class hierarchy using LabVIEW classes

  • Use LabVIEW features that provide additional functionality to LabVIEW classes

  • Implement an application using common object-oriented design patterns

  • Modify an existing LabVIEW application to replace common patterns with LabVIEW objects

Object-Oriented Design and Programming in LabVIEW Course Outline

Lesson Overview Topics
Introduction Given a development project, the learner will be able to determine if an object-oriented approach should be used for designing and implementing the application.
  • What is a class?
  • What is an object?
  • What is OOD?
  • What is object-oriented programming?
Designing an Object-Oriented Application Given a development project, you will learn how to derive a class hierarchy for the application using object-oriented design principles.
  • OOD
  • Differentiating classes
  • Identifying classes and methods
  • Class relationships
  • Common design mistakes
Object-Oriented Programming in LabVIEW Given a development project and a class hierarchy, you will learn how to develop and use classes in LabVIEW that are readable, scalable, maintainable, and reusable.
  • Introduction to object-oriented programming in g
  • LabVIEW classes
  • Encapsulation
  • Inheritance
  • Dynamic Dispatch
  • Tools
  • Common use cases
Object-Oriented Tools and Design Patterns Given a development project and a class hierarchy, you will learn how to develop an object-oriented LabVIEW application that leverages one or more existing tools or design patterns.
  • Object references and construction guarantees
  • Front Panel displays for object data
  • Design Patterns: Introduction
  • Channeling pattern
  • Aggregation pattern
  • Factory pattern
  • Design patterns: Conclusion
Reviewing an Object-Oriented Application Given a completed LabVIEW application, you will learn how to review, refactor, and deploy the code using good object-oriented design and programming practices.
  • Code review
  • Migrating to LabVIEW classes
  • Deployment
  • Additional resources

