How Do I Use LabVIEW to Design Smart Machines?

LabVIEW helps you rapidly design systems that require embedded control and monitoring through tight integration with NI customizable off-the-shelf hardware. You can design the system with built-in, specialized IP such as control, motion, and vision algorithms.
LabVIEW combines specialized embedded control and monitoring IP with a proven and customizable hardware architecture to help you reduce risk and innovate with confidence. The openness of LabVIEW makes it easy to integrate with other environments, such as Eclipse and CODESYS®, to reuse existing code and third-party devices through a supported portfolio of industrial communication protocols such as EtherCAT, Ethernet/IP, and Modbus.
LabVIEW tightly integrates with NI off-the-shelf customizable hardware, eliminating the need for middleware implementations. You can rapidly iterate across the entire design cycle using a unified development environment that delivers a validated complete software stack for both NI FPGAs and the NI Linux Real-Time OS.
LabVIEW includes 1,000+ advanced control and analysis libraries as well as application-specific functions for smart machines and industrial systems. You can focus on execution, not integration, by reusing existing code created with software, such as The MathWorks, Inc. MATLAB®, Eclipse, and CODESYS®, or programming languages such as VHDL, C/C++/C#, and Python.
NI customizable off-the-shelf embedded hardware and LabVIEW can act as gateways to integrate with a variety of existing devices, equipment, and infrastructure through a supported portfolio of industrial communication protocols such as EtherCAT, Ethernet/IP, Modbus, OPC UA, and PROFIBUS.
For remotely viewing process data, the LabVIEW NXG Web Module streamlines the design and deployment of web-based user interfaces with drag-and-drop engineering UI design, intuitive communication mechanisms, and secure hosting options.
LabVIEW streamlines deployment and system management tasks directly from the development environment through intuitive APIs and replication utilities that enable mass coordination of connected devices, software deployments, and system diagnostics.
You can learn on your own or from a qualified instructor to increase your productivity. NI provides on-demand online training with the Standard Service Program (SSP), or you can register for live courses in your area to gain hands-on experience designing systems that require embedded control and monitoring.