NI Trend Watch 2019 Explores the Internet of Things, the Commercial Deployment of 5G and Autonomous Driving for the Masses

AUSTIN, Texas – October 23, 2018 – NI (Nasdaq: NATI), the provider of a software-defined platform that helps accelerate the development and performance of automated test and automated measurement systems, today announced the release of NI Trend Watch 2019. The report examines the most crucial engineering trends and challenges of the changing technology landscape, including the Internet of Things (IoT), the progression of 5G technology from prototyping to commercial deployment and autonomous driving for the masses.
“These engineering trends are disrupting industries and product testing, leading to complex, unprecedented challenges,” said Shelley Gretlein, NI vice president of global marketing. “However, they also drive extraordinary innovation, which requires a fundamental shift in our approach to automated test and automated measurement – a shift that is grounded in software-defined systems.”
NI Trend Watch 2019 delves into the following topics to inform and help automated test and automated measurement organizations prepare for the fast-approaching and exciting future of technology.
Review the complete report at ni.com/trend-watch.
