Build a Robust Electrical and DC Functional Test Solution

Test teams need to develop more than just ICT to ensure the functionality of most modern PCBAs and electronic devices. Power, component operation, and communications testers must be accurate, reliable, affordable, and developed quickly. For a solution to meet these sorts of demands, it must:

Provide complete coverage for current and future test requirements

Operate within the expected cycle-time limit

Design, develop, and deploy within a production schedule

Fit into manufacturing processes physically and operationally