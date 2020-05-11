Understanding the VeriStand Engine

The VeriStand Engine is the non-visible execution mechanism that controls the timing of the entire system and the communication between the target and the host computer.

The VeriStand Engine consists of multiple timed loops that use real-time (RT) FIFOs to transfer data between the loops. Each loop performs designated tasks and has an assigned priority. Although you cannot change the priority or primary tasks of the engine loops, you can customize loop operations, such as the execution rate. The system definition file contains the configuration settings for the VeriStand Engine.

Note The VeriStand Engine determines which system definition file to run by communicating over the network with the VeriStand Gateway.

The VeriStand Engine is responsible for executing hardware I/O and running models, procedures, alarms, and tests. The VeriStand Engine computes the values in the channel table based on the results of model execution and hardware I/O. This engine can run on either a desktop PC in simulation mode, or as an embedded application on a RT system.

The following table displays the priority and default execution rate for the loops of the VeriStand Engine.

VeriStand Engine Loop Priority Default Execution Rate Primary Control Loop High 100 Hz Model Execution Loop(s) Medium A decimation of the Primary Control Loop rate Custom Device Loop(s) High, Medium, or Low User-defined Processing Loop Low Event driven Waveform Producer Loops Low 10 Hz. Can also be defined by users. Data Processing Loop Medium A decimation of the Primary Control Loop rate Communication Send Loop Low 15 Hz Communication Receive Loop Low Event driven XNET Loop Low 100 Hz DIO Loop Low A decimation of the Primary Control Loop rate Model Interface Loop Low Event driven

The following figure illustrates the operation of the VeriStand Engine.

The following sections describe the individual loops in greater detail.

Primary Control Loop (PCL)

You can use System Explorer to set the execution mode of the PCL.

Reads and writes high-speed FPGA I/O, analog and counter DAQ I/O, and Asynchronous Custom Device Loop data.

Applies scaling to the data.

Executes one step of the real-time sequence, if a test is currently running.

Sends data to the Data Processing Loop in order to synchronize the table of channel values.

Sends data to the Model Execution Loops.

Prompts the Data Processing Loop, Model Execution Loop(s), and Asynchronous Custom Device Loop(s) to execute.

Performs software fault insertion.

Creates mapping connections.

Executes inline custom devices.

Reads status information from the Waveform Processing Loop and DAQmx Waveform Producer Loop(s). The PCL controls the timing for the VeriStand Engine, and maintains the most up-to-date table of channel values. Per iteration, the PCL executes the following tasks:

For more information on the PCL, see Primary Control Loop Execution Steps

Model Execution Loop(s)

Reads the data sent by the Primary Control Loop and maps this data to model inports.

Executes one step of the model.

Reads model outport values and sends this data to the Primary Control Loop. Each Model Execution Loop executes a corresponding compiled model. The number of Model Execution Loops is determined by the number of models specified in the system definition file. Per iteration, each Model Execution Loop executes the following tasks:

Note Model Execution Loops handle the high-speed, dynamic data associated with model inports and outports, while a separate Model Interface Loop reads and applies the lower-speed, asynchronous updates to model parameter values.

Asynchronous Custom Device Loop(s)

The VeriStand Engine is responsible for initiating the Asynchronous Custom Device Loop execution and for transmitting the custom device inport data values per iteration of the Primary Control Loop.

Waveform Processing Loop

Reads waveform data from DAQmx Waveform Producer Loops.

Sends waveform data to the VeriStand Gateway.

Reads waveform data from custom devices.

Sends waveform data to custom devices. The Waveform Processing Loop performs the following actions to transfer waveform data through the system:

DAQmx Waveform Producer Loop(s)

Reads waveform data from analog input channels on DAQ devices using the timing and triggering settings you define in the task.

Sends waveform data to the Waveform Processing Loop.

Logs acquired data to .tdms files, if you enable logging. DAQmx Waveform Producer Loops acquire waveforms from DAQ devices. Each waveform task in the system definition has a corresponding DAQmx Waveform Producer Loop that performs the following actions:

Data Processing Loop

Receives the table of channel values from the Primary Control Loop.

Executes procedures, alarms, and calculated channels.

Transmits updated table of channel values to the Primary Control Loop.

Sends data values to the Communication Send Loop. The Data Processing Loop executes procedures, alarms, calculated channels, and distributes among the engine loops the execution commands received by the Communication Receive Loop. Like the Primary Control Loop, the Data Processing Loop maintains a complete copy of the channel values table. Per iteration, the Data Processing Loop executes the following tasks:

Communication Loops

Communication Send Loop—Transmits channel values to the VeriStand Gateway.

Communication Receive Loop—Listens for execution commands sent by the VeriStand Gateway. The Communication Loops maintain TCP/IP communication with the VeriStand Gateway. There are two Communication Loops:

XNET Loop

The XNET Loop reads and writes XNET data.

DIO Loop

The DIO Loop reads and writes low-speed digital DAQ I/O data.

Model Interface Loop

The Model Interface Loop updates model parameter values. A Model Interface Loop reads and applies the lower-speed, asynchronous updates to model parameter values while a Model Execution Loop handles the high-speed, dynamic data associated with model inports and outports.