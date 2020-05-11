VeriStand Error Codes

−307998 The switch load signal conditioning (SLSC) chassis name or IP address/hostname is empty. Provide a SLSC chassis name or IP address/hostname.

−307997 There are SLSC chassis added to the system definition that are not supported. Remove the SLSC chassis from the System Definition.

−307996 SLSC module not found in the specified slot. Check your SLSC hardware and make sure the custom device is inserted in the correct slot.

−307995 VeriStand engine failed to retrieve data from the SLSC chassis status loop within the specified timeout. The System Definition was undeployed.

−307994 The specified parameter cannot be found.

−307993 The parameter dimension does not match the parameter default value length.

−307992 The specified operation cannot be completed. There is no project file currently open.

−307991 A real-time sequence parameter assignment has an invalid data type. Match the data type of the value assigned to the parameter to the parameter's data type.

−307990 A system definition channel has been mapped to two or more real-time sequence parameters that are not the same data type. A channel can only be mapped to multiple parameters if they share the same data type.

−307989 The specified parameter assignment is not valid. The channel mapped to the parameter could not be found in the system.

−307988 The compiler failed because the specified real-time sequence contains one or more errors.

−307987 One or more real-time sequence parameters with a by-reference evaluation was not mapped to. Assign a value to all real-time sequence parameters that have a by-reference evaluation type.

−307986 The specified parameter assignment is not valid. The real-time sequence parameter does not exist.

−307985 The sequence did not complete the timestep within the specified timeout. This could be due to a sequence that contains too much processing or an infinite loop that does not yield. Evaluate the timing of your sequence or increase the timeout.

−307984 The stimulus profile session is already deployed.

−307983 The sequence containing the specified variable is currently running. You cannot probe a variable value while a sequence is running.

−307982 The stimulus profile session is not deployed.

−307981 The stimulus profile session does not contain a sequence with the specified name.

−307980 The specified stimulus profile session is locked. Unlock the stimulus profile session to control sequences in the session.

−307974 Error provider received an unexpected configuration. Verify the error provider is implemented correctly and the errors can be handled by the error provider.

−307973 Error provider received an electrical error with an unexpected number of signals. Verify the error provider is implemented correctly and all errors contain the correct number of signals.

−307972 Error provider received an electrical error that contains a signal it cannot handle. Verify the error provider is implemented correctly and all errors contain the correct signals.

−307971 A channel cannot have child items.

−307970 An inline custom device attempted to access invalid data in the VeriStand Engine. The inline custom device attempted to read or write data using an invalid reference or a reference that did not have the read or write access required for that operation.

−307951 VeriStand requires that you compile a model ( .mdl ) before it can run on a real-time (RT) target.

−307950 Unable to connect to the VeriStand Model Simulation Server.

−307949 The selected model ( .mdl ) is invalid. Verify that the model can be compiled and run properly, that you have added an NIVeriStandSignalProbe block to it, and that the stop time is set to inf.

−307948 Unable to establish a connection between the VeriStand Model Simulation Server and client. The VeriStand MDL client version is incompatible with the currently loaded VeriStand Model Simulation Server.

−307933 Attempted to write to a read-only property.

−307932 The formula type must depend on variables.

−307931 Model execution order group cannot be empty.

−307930 A node name cannot be an empty string.

−307929 The mapping definition is invalid. The source channel must be readable, the destination channel must be writable, and both channels cannot be part of the stimulus generator.

−307928 Found an existing FPGA target with the same RIO address configuration.

−307927 Invalid argument. The node reference is not a valid channel.

−307926 This node already exists in the system.

−307925 The specified node is not compatible with this operation.

−307917 A stimulus profile generator contains channel mappings for channels on a different target than the target on which the generator will execute. A generator can only map to channels on the target on which it will execute. Confirm that the generator is not mapped to channels from different targets, or that the generator does not specify an execution target that is different than one of the channel mappings.

−307916 A stimulus profile generator contains a Set Variable step that attempts to set a variable on another target. A Set Variable step only can set a variable on the same target as the generator containing the step.

−307915 The operation could not be completed. A stimulus profile is running.

−307914 The specified CSV file does not contain a Timestamp column. The file you specify must have a Timestamp column that contains values in milliseconds.

−307913 The number of stimulus generators exceeds the maximum allowed. Reduce the number of stimulus generators in the stimulus profile or increase the maximum allowed using the Stimulus Configuration page of System Explorer.

−307912 The number of data points exceeds the maximum analysis buffer size. Reduce the number of data points in the stimulus profile or increase the maximum analysis buffer size using the Stimulus Configuration page of System Explorer.

−307911 Unable to start stimulus profile generation. One or more calibration files are not found.

−307910 Unable to start stimulus profile generation. CAN logging requires that the CAN Bus Monitor is running.

−307909 Unable to start stimulus profile generation. Stimulus profile file contains invalid profile steps or incorrect timing.

−307908 The stimulus profile manager currently is reserved by a client.

−307907 Multi-point data does not have the correct timing. The data must start at time 0 and increment at a multiple of Delta t value.

−307906 Timeout occurred while writing data to the analysis buffer.

−307905 Timeout occurred while writing data to the auxiliary buffer.

−307904 A stimulus profile failed to compile correctly. Verify that the stimulus profile links to valid channels.

−307903 The number of data points exceeds the maximum auxiliary buffer size. Reduce the number of data points in the stimulus profile or increase the maximum auxiliary buffer size in the Stimulus Configuration page of System Explorer.

−307902 The specified stimulus profile is empty. It contains no compiled steps.

−307901 The number of compiled stimulus generator steps exceeds the maximum allowed. Reduce the number of steps in the stimulus generator or increase the maximum number of steps per generator using the Stimulus Configuration page.

−307900 The number of generator mappings exceeds the maximum allowed. Reduce the number of mapped channels or increase the maximum number of mappings per generator using the Stimulus Configuration page.

−307891 VeriStand only supports devices whose calibration password is the default value. Use NI MAX or the NI System Configuration API to reset the calibration password on the device to the default value.

−307889 A lookup table scale mapped to a channel(s) is empty. Remove the mapping or update the scale to contain pairs of pre-scaled values and the corresponding values to which to scale them, and then try to deploy the system definition again.

−307887 A polynomial scale mapped to a channel(s) does not have coefficients defined. Remove the mapping or update the scale to contain coefficients, and then try to deploy the system definition again.

−307883 Cannot deploy project because the system definition file contains scales but the project does not contain a channel calibration file ( .nivscf ). Delete the scales from the system definition file and redeploy.

−307861 The data logging configuration is invalid. One or more specified channels does not exist.

−307860 The specified trigger channel does not exist.

−307853 The VeriStand Gateway was unable to establish a connection with the target. Confirm that the target is running and that the VeriStand Engine successfully started. If you still cannot connect to the target, use MAX to reinstall the VeriStand Run-Time Engine on the target. You may encounter this error if you attempt to connect to the target from a LabVIEW project, because a LabVIEW project can update the start-up application for the target. To deploy a system definition to a target, the VeriStand Run-Time Engine ( VeriStand.rtexe ) must be the start-up application.

−307852 The specified dependent file is contained within a LabVIEW library file (LLB), but the destination path on the target is not contained in an LLB. Individual files cannot be copied out of an LLB. The destination path on the target must have an LLB as the parent of the dependent file.

−307851 One or more system definition file dependency files differ from the originally imported version. This might cause unexpected behavior or errors. Cancel the current operation and resolve any conflicts in System Explorer.

−307850 The target cannot be reached. Verify that the Ethernet cable is connected to the real-time (RT) target and that the RT target is enabled and running.

−307831 Unable to save file to the specified path.

−307830 The channel dimension does not match the channel default value length.

−307829 The specified node cannot be found.

−307828 This dependency does not refer to a valid item. The item may have been deleted. Select a different dependency or re-add the invalid item and click Update Dependencies.

−307827 The specified item is not an expected type inside the system storage hierarchy.

−307800 A procedure failed to compile correctly and cannot be executed.

−307785 No error provider exists to handle the error signals.

−307784 The STI file is not valid.

−307783 The data structure contains a dependencies cycle.

−307782 The channel cannot be found in the specified log file.

−307781 The channel group cannot be found in the specified log file.

−307780 The specified feature is supported only if the VeriStand Gateway is running on the localhost machine.

−307755 The specified operation is not permitted while recording a macro.

−307754 Serialization error. Unable to save macro.

−307753 The specified operation is not permitted unless running a macro.

−307752 The specified operation is not permitted until a macro is loaded.

−307751 The specified operation is not permitted while playing a macro.

−307750 Deserialization error. Failed to load macro file.

−307749 A simulated DAQ device cannot be used as a Timed Loop timing source or as a chassis master hardware synchronization device. In System Explorer, navigate to the Chassis Configuration page and choose a different DAQ device from the Chassis master hardware synchronization device pull-down menu. On the Controller Configuration page, choose a different Primary Control Loop timing source. Or, if all DAQ devices are simulated, disable hardware-timed single-point support for all of them or disable the DAQ device.

−307748 The VeriStand Engine rebooted while running the system definition file. You must reconnect to the execution host and possibly redeploy the system definition file.

−307747 The system definition file contains two targets that are using the same IP address. Each target must have a unique IP address. Only one target can be a Windows target.

−307746 The maximum Windows target rate is 1 kHz. To achieve higher rates, use an NI-DAQ device or NI FPGA target.

−307745 You must specify a VISA device address for the reflective memory card.

−307744 An alarm failed to compile correctly and cannot be executed.

−307743 The VeriStand Engine failed to start. A configured start trigger or external timing source did not occur within the specified timeout.

−307742 The VeriStand Engine could not be loaded. Make sure that VeriStand and the required drivers, such as NI-DAQmx, are installed correctly. Refer to the VeriStand readme.html for a list of required software and drivers.

−307741 VeriStand export data exceeds the allocated reflective memory address.

−307740 Invalid data range. The reflective memory network requires a valid data range.

−307739 Data on reflective memory must have the correct byte alignment from memory address 0x0.

−307738 Unable to share data between two targets. There is not enough dynamic data sharing space.

−307737 Unable to create dynamic data sharing between targets. Either the source or destination target does not have a data sharing device.

−307736 Unable to share data for the channel. Either the source or destination target does not have reflective memory support.

−307735 A required resource is disabled in the current version of the VeriStand Engine. For example, a DAQ board is the master timing device, but the current VeriStand Engine has disabled NI-DAQ. Remove the device or resource from the system definition file.

−307734 The scaling and calibration setting is invalid. The channel does not exist or is not scalable.

−307733 The version of the calibration file ( HardwareCalibrationData.nivscal ) is too old to mutate to the current version. Delete the file and manually recreate the calibration settings.

−307732 The system has become unresponsive. The Primary Control Loop has been shut down. To correct this error, enable Filter Watchdog Errors on the Controller Configuration page of System Explorer. You can configure watchdog functionality by monitoring the Watchdog Timer system channel using alarms and procedures.

−307731 The system definition file is not saved in the current version of VeriStand. VeriStand cannot mutate system definition files on a real-time target. Use System Explorer to open and save the file.

−307730 One or more asynchronous custom devices failed to shut down properly and the VeriStand Engine aborted them.

−307729 The system definition file is missing. Deploy a valid system definition file.

−307728 One or more channel mappings have incompatible dimensions. Matrix channels only can be mapped to matrix channels with the same dimension.

−307727 The requested DAQ device, the master timing source for the timed loop, is unavailable.

−307726 A calculated channel failed to compile correctly and cannot be executed.

−307725 The value does not match the dimensions of the specified channel.

−307723 A property of a DAQ channel has an invalid value. Change the value the error message lists. If you used the System Definition API to change the units property of a channel, restore the units to the original value.

−307721 Cannot enable Slow Background Conversion Mode if hardware-timed single-point sample mode is disabled for analog input channels. If you want to enable Slow Background Conversion Mode for this device, you must first enable hardware-timed single-point support for its AI channels.

−307720 Failed to route PXI_Trig0 from bus segment of chassis master device to other bus segments. To address this issue, open MAX and select the chassis. On the Triggers pane for the chassis, clear any reservation for PXI_Trig0 on the appropriate bus, set routing for PXI_Trig0 to Dynamic, and try again.

−307719 Unable to discover XNET interface(s) before timeout elapsed. Contact NI support at ni.com/support for more information about resolving this error.

−307710 The specified item is not an inline custom device. Pass in a valid reference to an inline custom device.

−307704 The specified model is not compatible with the specified execution host.

−307703 The specified model is incompatible with VeriStand. If you want to deploy the model to an RT target, launch the Console Viewer tool to display the console output of the target, which includes information about the source of the error.

−307702 The size of the imported model data in the system definition file conflicts with the size in the specified model file. This error can occur if the model file contains a different number of inports, outports, signals, or parameters than when it was imported. This error also can occur if two or more models contain a global parameter with the same name but different dimensions. To correct this error, reload the model in the System Explorer and verify the dimensions of any global parameters that multiple models contain. Alternatively, on the Parameters page for a model in the Scope for Global Parameters drop-down, select Model to avoid conflicts caused when the model shares the global parameter with other models.

−307701 Timeout occurred while writing a parameter value to the VeriStand Engine.

−307700 One or more Model Execution Loops failed to shut down properly.

−307691 Import operation failed for the specified SLSC chassis.

−307686 The specified target is not defined in the deployed system definition.

−307685 Cannot initialize model parameter(s) defined in model parameter file because parameter was not found in system. 1) Ensure the expression of the parameter is spelled correctly in the file. 2) If the file defines a temporary variable, ensure the system definition allows temporary variables. 3) If the file contains aliases, ensure the path to an alias file is correct in the system definition. Verify the contents of the file and the settings on the Simulation Models configuration page in System Explorer, and try again.

−307684 Cannot start server because the port address is already in use by another process. To change the port address for the server, select Tools» Options , browse to the Port Settings page, and change the value of the corresponding control.

−307683 Cannot deploy or connect to the system definition because all targets in the system are disabled. Enable one or more targets in the system definition, and then try to deploy again.

−307681 Failed to read the VeriStand service configuration file. Repair your VeriStand installation.

−307680 An exception occurred when the model parameter file was being parsed.

−307679 The VeriStand Gateway is no longer connected to the targets. One of the targets stopped running the system definition file.

−307678 The specified workspace tool VI is not open.

−307677 The reference to the project file is no longer valid. The referenced project is no longer open.

−307676 VeriStand cannot open the specified project file because another project is already open.

−307675 The VeriStand Gateway cannot complete the specified operation because the number of streamed channels for one or more targets exceeds the maximum size. Stop data logging configurations or graphs to reduce the number of streamed channels. You also can increase the maximum streamed channel count for the targets by editing the system definition file in System Explorer.

−307674 The Run Workspace function is no longer supported. Use the Connect to System function instead, which has a system definition file parameter instead of a workspace file.

−307673 Another VeriStand Gateway already is connected to the execution host. Only one VeriStand Gateway can be connected to an execution host at a time.

−307672 One or more targets failed to start within the specified timeout. Verify that any start trigger or clock signals are configured correctly.

−307671 The execution host is running a different system definition file than the file specified. You must deploy the system definition file in order to connect to the execution host.

−307670 The VeriStand Gateway cannot process the requested operation. The VeriStand Gateway currently is busy performing another operation.

−307669 The license is unavailable, invalid, or VeriStand failed to initialize the licensing component.

−307668 The specified channel cannot be scaled.

−307667 The requested operation on this item reference is invalid.

−307666 The specified channel cannot be faulted.

−307665 Channel does not have write access.

−307664 Channel does not have read access.

−307663 Timeout occurred while processing request.

−307662 Node is not found in the system.

−307661 VeriStand failed to deploy the system definition file.

−307660 Timeout occurred while deploying a new system definition file.

−307659 Invalid password input parameter. The password cannot be an empty string.

−307658 VeriStand is unable to run the system definition file when a system definition file is already running.

−307657 The specified password does not match the current deployed configuration password.

−307656 Invalid request. VeriStand does not have a system definition file loaded.

−307655 Invalid request. VeriStand is missing an engine component that is required to process the request.

−307654 Cannot perform this request because VeriStand is not running a system definition file. Deploy a system definition file, and try again.

−307653 Invalid input file parameter.

−307652 Failed to open a connection to VeriStand.exe .

−307651 The VeriStand API does not support this function.

−307650 An unexpected error has occurred in the VeriStand API.

−307615 This DAQ device does not support reference clock synchronization. In System Explorer on the DAQ Device Configuration page, click the PXI Backplane Reference Clock drop-down and select None or Automatic.

−307614 The DAQ support files are missing for the channel type selected. Try repairing your installation of VeriStand.

−307613 You cannot add channels of the type you selected. The DAQ device either contains no channels of this type, or all available channels of this type are already in the system definition.

−307612 One or more chassis are unidentified. Open NI MAX and identify the type of the chassis for each controller that is configured in System Explorer.

−307611 The associated NI-XNET database path cannot be found. Update either the alias or the database path.

−307610 The formula contains an invalid function or variable name.

−307609 The formula contains an unused variable declaration.

−307608 The custom device does not provide a valid source distribution for the target specified. Specify a different target or contact the creator of the custom device for further support.

−307607 VeriStand could not mutate the system definition file. The system definition file version is different from the official released version of VeriStand.

−307606 The file does not contain a valid file format.

−307605 The requested simulation model could not be found. Navigate to the Model Configuration page in System Explorer and choose a different model.

−307604 VeriStand cannot mutate the system definition file to the current version.

−307603 The requested custom device does not have a main page specified. Contact the creator of the custom device to correct this error.

−307602 The GUID could not be found. If the requested page is a custom device, contact the creator of the custom device.

−307601 The XML file is invalid according to the XML schema document (XSD).

−307600 The specified VI is broken and cannot run. Open the VI in LabVIEW for more information.

−307562 The waveform session reference cannot be used if it is not open. Use the Open Waveform Session VI to open a waveform session reference.

−307561 Cannot write to waveform. Another waveform write session is already open for this waveform reference, and only one writer can access the waveform reference at a time.

−307557 Custom device cannot perform requested operation because VeriStand Engine is shutting down.

−307556 Cannot open waveform session because waveform data references are not valid. Use the Get Waveform Data Reference VI to generate valid data references with which you can open a waveform session.

−307555 Cannot open a waveform session using an empty array of waveform references. Use the Get Waveform Data Reference VI to generate valid data references with which you can open a waveform session.

−307554 The specified stream condition is not valid for the data type of the waveform. This error might occur if you try to set the streaming condition to be within a range of values for a waveform whose data type is a complex double (CDB). The in-range streaming condition supports only waveforms whose data type is double (DBL).

−307553 Unexpected waveform data type. This VI requires the specified waveform nodes to be of a specific data type.

−307550 You have provided an invalid username or password.

−307526 The XML file provided is invalid.

−307525 Cannot open selected file. The file was saved in a later version of VeriStand.

−307505 The FPGA bitfile has changed since the system definition file was last compiled. Open the system definition file in System Explorer and refresh the FPGA configuration file ( .fpgaconfig ).

−307504 An FPGA argument or parameter is outside the expected range. Update the FPGA configuration file ( .fpgaconfig ).

−307503 An unknown exception occurred while running the NI FPGA device. Verify that NI-RIO and the VeriStand software are installed correctly on the real-time (RT) target.

−307502 An FPGA argument or parameter is invalid. This might be a problem with the FPGA configuration file ( .fpgaconfig ) or FPGA bitfile. This problem also might be caused by an invalid FPGA target handle.

−307501 The specified operation is unable to acquire the memory necessary to execute. To correct this error, increase the amount of memory in the system or reduce the amount of memory that this operation requires. You can reduce the amount of memory required by the operation by uninstalling unneeded components from the real-time (RT) target or by reducing the number of devices, channels, and/or stimulus generators used.