Create and configure variables that a real-time sequence can access and act on.
Drag a variable to the Variables pane to configure its properties. You can drag most variables directly to the sequence code to create an expression that sets the value of a variable.
|Palette object
|Description
|Boolean
|A Boolean value.
|Double
|A double-precision, floating point number.
|Int32
|A 32-bit signed integer.
|Int64
|A 64-bit signed integer.
|UInt32
|A 32-bit unsigned integer.
|UInt64
|A 64-bit unsigned integer.
|Void Return Value
|Returns void, or no value, when used as the return variable for a real-time sequence.
|Subpalette
|Description
|Array Variables Primitives
|Use the Array Variables primitives to create variables that are arrays of values of a certain data type.