Creating a Multitasking Stimulus Profile

Configure a stimulus profile to execute a multitasking real-time sequence.
Before you begin,
create a real-time sequence that performs multitasking
.
-
In the
Stimulus Profile Editor, click the
Start Page
tab.
-
Click
New Stimulus Profile.
-
Save the stimulus profile as
Engine Demo Advanced tutorial
in the
<Common Data>
\VeriStand Projects\Engine Demo\Stimulus Profiles\Engine Demo Advanced
directory.
-
Add a step to launch the
VeriStand Editor.
When the stimulus profile runs, this step opens the
VeriStand Editor
or
Workspace
so you can watch the stimulus profile execute.
-
In the
Steps
palette, expand
Other
and drag
Command Shell
into
Setup.
-
In the
Property Browser, specify the full path to
VeriStand.exe
as the
Filename.
Note
You can
add arguments
in the
Property Browser
for this step to specify the VeriStand project, system definition file, and VeriStand gateway IP address to connect to.
-
Create a step to call the sequence you created.
-
In the
Steps
palette, expand
Real-Time Sequences
and drag
Real-Time Sequence Call
into
Main.
-
Select the
Real-Time Sequence Call
step in the stimulus profile code to specify the real-time sequence to call.
-
In the
Property Browser, browse the
File Path
to the real-time sequence you created.
-
Click the
Target Name
pull-down and select
Controller
to execute the real-time sequence on the Controller target.
-
Save
the stimulus profile.
The stimulus profile code will look like the following image.
After creating the stimulus profile,
run it
.