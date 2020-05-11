Home Support NI Product Manuals VeriStand 2020 Manual

Creating a Multitasking Stimulus Profile

    Last Modified: March 27, 2020

    Configure a stimulus profile to execute a multitasking real-time sequence.

    Before you begin, create a real-time sequence that performs multitasking.
    1. In the Stimulus Profile Editor, click the Start Page tab.
    2. Click New Stimulus Profile.
    3. Save the stimulus profile as Engine Demo Advanced tutorial in the <Common Data> \VeriStand Projects\Engine Demo\Stimulus Profiles\Engine Demo Advanced directory.
    4. Add a step to launch the VeriStand Editor.
      1. In the Steps palette, expand Other and drag Command Shell into Setup.
      2. In the Property Browser, specify the full path to VeriStand.exe as the Filename.
        spd-note-note
        Note

        You can add arguments in the Property Browser for this step to specify the VeriStand project, system definition file, and VeriStand gateway IP address to connect to.

      When the stimulus profile runs, this step opens the VeriStand Editor or Workspace so you can watch the stimulus profile execute.
    5. Create a step to call the sequence you created.
      1. In the Steps palette, expand Real-Time Sequences and drag Real-Time Sequence Call into Main.
      2. Select the Real-Time Sequence Call step in the stimulus profile code to specify the real-time sequence to call.
      3. In the Property Browser, browse the File Path to the real-time sequence you created.
      4. Click the Target Name pull-down and select Controller to execute the real-time sequence on the Controller target.
    6. Save the stimulus profile.

    The stimulus profile code will look like the following image.

    After creating the stimulus profile, run it.

