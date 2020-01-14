A block of code in a MultiTask structure.
On each time step, the MultiTask structure iteratively executes code from each child Task that it contains. A Task cannot exist outside of a MultiTask structure. Configure the code that executes as part of the task by dragging expressions and other primitives to the task and configuring them as you would any other section of sequence code.
|Property/Section
|Description
|Task Name
|Specify the task name.
|Description
|Specifies a description for the current item. This text appears when you hover over the item in the Stimulus Profile Editor.