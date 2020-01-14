Home Support NI Product Manuals VeriStand 2019 R3 Manual

Synchronizing Hardware and Software

    Last Modified: December 13, 2019

    Synchronize the hardware and software components of a system to ensure consistency and optimal performance, enable data analysis, and time correlation.

    1. Launch the VeriStand Editor.
    2. In the Project Files pane, double-click a system definition file (.nivssdf). System Explorer opens .
    3. Depending on your goal, complete any of the following tasks.
      Goal Tasks
      Configure timing of the system
      1. Click Targets»Controller.
      2. Under Timing Source Settings, in the Primary Control Loop timing source drop-down, select the device that will time the system by sending ticks to the Primary Control Loop of the VeriStand Engine to start loop iterations.
      3. Enter a Target Rate and a Timing Source Timeout.
      Synchronize hardware-timed single-point devices in a single chassis.
      1. Click Targets»Controller»Hardware»Chassis.
      2. In the Chassis master hardware synchronization device drop-down, select the device that will synchronize signal-based hardware devices in the chassis by distributing a Sample Clock to them.
        spd-note-note
        Note  

        You must configure this for each chassis in your system definition. Additionally, you can only synchronize hardware in a PXI chassis, and all devices must be connected to the PXI backplane because the Sample Clock is routed from the chassis master using PXI_Trig0.

      3. Configure the device.
      Synchronize hardware-timed single-point devices in a multiple chassis.
      1. Share the chassis Reference Clocks between chassis with the 10 MHz REF IN and OUT BNC connectors on the backplanes of the PXI chassis.
      2. Click Targets»Controller»Hardware»Chassis
      3. Configure a chassis to export a start trigger.
        1. In the Chassis master hardware synchronization device drop-down, select the device that will synchronize signal-based hardware devices in the chassis by distributing a Sample Clock to them.
        2. In the Export start trigger on line drop-down, select which line the chassis will export a start trigger.
      4. Configure a chassis to import the start trigger.
        1. In the Chassis master hardware synchronization device drop-down, select the device that will synchronize signal-based hardware devices in the chassis by distributing a Sample Clock to them.
        2. In the Trigger line drop-down, select which line the chassis will import the start trigger.
      Synchronize complex systems

      Synchronizing more complex systems may require additional system and software configuration and additional hardware.

      For detailed help on synchronizing complex systems, see the white paper on Building Synchronized VeriStand Systems.

    4. Save the system definition file.

