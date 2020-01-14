Setting Model Parameters

Use the VeriStand Editor, Workspace, Model Parameter Manager, and Stimulus Profile Editor to set the values of model parameters.
|Goal
|Task
|Change the initial value of model parameters
|Configure VeriStand to apply initial values for model parameters from a .txt file when a system definition file deploys.
|Manually set individual parameters at run time.
|Use model calibration controls in the Workspace to view and modify the values for any model parameters in the system definition.
|Locking model parameters at run time
|Use the Workspace to lock a parameter, with a defined value from an expression, to prevent its value from changing as the result of a change to a variable.
|Declaring temporary variables in a model parameter file
|Declare temporary variables within a .txt file and use those temporary variables as new parameter values or as parts of expressions that define new parameter values.
|Calling a subscript from a model parameter file
|Call additional parameter files from within a .txt file to encapsulate certain elements of a test in separate files.
|Aliasing parameter names in a model parameter file
|Use an alias file to define syntactically correct aliases for model parameter names.
|Import and manage batches of model parameters in the Workspace
|Use the Model Parameter Manager tool to import and apply model parameter values defined in external .m or .txt files to a model.
|Import and manage batches of model parameters in the VeriStand Editor
|Use the VeriStand Editor's Model Parameter Manager tab to import and apply model parameter values defined in an external .txt file to a model.
|Update model parameters during a stimulus profile test
|Use the Update Model Parameters from File step in a stimulus profile to apply model parameter values defined in a text file to a simulation model that is deployed and running on a target.