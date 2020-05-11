Setting Model Parameter Values in the Workspace

Use model calibration controls in the Workspace to view and modify the values for any model parameters in the system definition.
|Control Type
|Description
|Example
|Medium Control
|
Medium controls are the basic numeric controls for modifying a single model parameter value.
VeriStand applies value changes as soon as you enter them in a medium control
|Array Control
|
Array controls help manage the elements of parameters in vector form.
Click Apply to commit the changes. Click Reset to replace any value changes you have not applied with the current system values.
|List Control
|
List controls provide access to multiple parameters. Select the parameters in the Item Properties dialog box for list controls.
VeriStand applies value changes as soon as you enter them.