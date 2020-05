Assigning an Alarm Group

Assign an alarm group to execute one alarm procedure at a time.

Launch the VeriStand Editor. In the Project Files pane, double-click a system definition file ( .nivssdf ). System Explorer opens. Click Targets» Controller» Alarms in the configuration tree. In the Alarm Groups table, click the cell in the column for the desired alarm group. Save the system definition file.

If a system definition file contains multiple alarm groups, one procedure per alarm group can execute simultaneously.