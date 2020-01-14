Optimizing Hardware Performance

Use controllers that support hardware timing. Software timing slows the system significantly and adds to CPU usage. Using controllers that support hardware timing allows for better system performance.

Choose DAQ devices that use simultaneous sampling. Simultaneous sampling provides better performance than multiplexed sampling.

Use a USB CAN device instead of XNET ports or channels for bus monitoring only. Using a USB CAN device on the host computer reduces the number of channels in the system. The fewer channels VeriStand reads, the better the performance.

Use PXIe devices and controllers. PXIe devices generally contain newer technology and run at faster rates than other devices.