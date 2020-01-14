Home Support NI Product Manuals VeriStand 2019 R3 Manual

Optimizing Hardware Performance

    Last Modified: December 13, 2019

    Increase the performance of your VeriStand system by using hardware timing, simultaneous sampling, USB CAN devices, PXIe devices, and not using Real-Time Hypervisor.

    1. Add a hardware device.
    2. To optimize your hardware performance, complete any of the following tasks.
      Task Rationale
      Use controllers that support hardware timing. Software timing slows the system significantly and adds to CPU usage. Using controllers that support hardware timing allows for better system performance.
      Choose DAQ devices that use simultaneous sampling. Simultaneous sampling provides better performance than multiplexed sampling.
      Use a USB CAN device instead of XNET ports or channels for bus monitoring only. Using a USB CAN device on the host computer reduces the number of channels in the system. The fewer channels VeriStand reads, the better the performance.
      Use PXIe devices and controllers. PXIe devices generally contain newer technology and run at faster rates than other devices.
      Do not use NI Real-Time Hypervisor for systems that require high performance. Real-Time Hypervisor comes with dramatic real-time performance penalties. Switching to a real-time only PXI controller can potentially double the performance.

