Recording Commands VeriStand Sends to the Target

Use the
Macro Recorder
tool to record commands, such as the setting of channel or parameter values, model execution states, and fault or alarm values, that VeriStand sends to the target and save them to a macro (.nivsmacro) file.
Before you begin, verify that you have the tool in your
Workspace
Tools
menu. If you do not, refer to
Adding a Standard or Custom Tools Menu Item
.
Note
You can also use the Macro Recorder VIs to access the
Macro Recorder
and create macro files programmatically from LabVIEW. Use the Execution API to access the
Macro Recorder
from any .NET-compatible programming language.
-
In the
Workspace, select
to launch the tool.
Note
The name of this menu item might differ depending on how you named it in the
Tools Properties
dialog box.
-
In the
Macro Recorder
tool, click
Record
to begin recording.
-
Use controls on the
Workspace
to send commands to the target.
The
Workspace Macro
list displays each command you send.
-
Click
Pause
to pause recording.
Note
The Macro Recorder does not record any commands you send while it is paused. You can click
Resume
to continue appending commands to the same macro recording.
-
Click
Stop
to finish recording.
-
Click
to save the macro file.
You can use the
Macro Player
tool to
play back macro files
you create using the
Macro Recorder
tool.