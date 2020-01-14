Home Support NI Product Manuals VeriStand 2019 R3 Manual

Real-Time Sequence Primitives

    Last Modified: December 13, 2019

    Use real-time sequence primitives to define variables, create expressions, and add structures such as loops and conditional statements to your real-time sequence code.

    A primitive is a programming element you can use in a real-time sequence.

    Subpalette Description
    Advanced Primitives Configure advanced operations in the real-time sequence code.
    Expressions Primitives Assign values to and perform operations on variables in a real-time sequence.
    Miscellaneous Primitives Add cosmetic and informational elements to real-time sequence code.
    Structures Primitives Add programming structures, such as loops and conditional statements, to the real-time sequence code.
    Variables Primitives Create and configure variables that a real-time sequence can access and act on.

