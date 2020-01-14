Use real-time sequence primitives to define variables, create expressions, and add structures such as loops and conditional statements to your real-time sequence code.
A primitive is a programming element you can use in a real-time sequence.
|Subpalette
|Description
|Advanced Primitives
|Configure advanced operations in the real-time sequence code.
|Expressions Primitives
|Assign values to and perform operations on variables in a real-time sequence.
|Miscellaneous Primitives
|Add cosmetic and informational elements to real-time sequence code.
|Structures Primitives
|Add programming structures, such as loops and conditional statements, to the real-time sequence code.
|Variables Primitives
|Create and configure variables that a real-time sequence can access and act on.