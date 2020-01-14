Home Support NI Product Manuals VeriStand 2019 R3 Manual

Table Of Contents

Supported Syntax in Model Parameter Files

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
    Last Modified: December 13, 2019

    Format .txt files to the correct syntax before you apply them to a simulation model.

    The text files must be in the following format. 
    parameter1 delimiter value1
parameter2 delimiter value2
...
    spd-note-note
    Note  

    The text file cannot contain any column headers.

    The following table describes valid entries for the elements of the text file.
    Element type Valid entries
    parameter

    When processing parameter files, VeriStand expects this element to start with a letter and contain only alphanumeric characters or underscores. To update a parameter whose expression does not fit these naming conventions, such as a block parameter that must include the model and block names, separated by slashes, enclose this element in curly braces ({ }). For example: {model1/sine/parameter1}.

    delimiter A tab, equals sign (=), or comma (,)
    value
    • A numeric constant (double)
    • A matrix in row-major form with the following element types:
      • Numeric constants (doubles)
      • Fractions of the form x/y, where x and y are doubles
      • A temporary variable that represents a scalar value

      For example, if a and b are declared variables, then [1 -2/3; a b]is a valid 2 x 2 matrix.

    • The constants Infinity and -Infinity
    • An expression that follows the VeriStand expression syntax
    • A path to another model parameter file
      spd-note-note
      Note  

      A path is only valid if the corresponding parameter entry is subscript.

    Refer to the text files in the <Common Data>\Examples\Stimulus Profile\Engine Demo\Stimulus Profiles\Update Model Parameters directory for examples of valid model parameter text files.

    Recently Viewed Topics