Individual Target Management

You can manage individual targets at run time by connecting and disconnecting individual targets and undeploying a system definition.
The following table displays the ways you can manage targets at run time.
|Management Action
|Description
|Connect Individual Targets
|Use the Manage Targets dialog box to connect to a new target for the first time or to reconnect to an old target after maintenance.
|Disconnect Individual Targets
|Use the Manage Targets dialog box to disconnect a target for maintenance if it returns an error or develops a physical fault.
|Undeploy a System Definition
|Use the Manage Targets dialog box to undeploy the system definition from an old target.