Individual Target Management

    Last Modified: December 13, 2019

    You can manage individual targets at run time by connecting and disconnecting individual targets and undeploying a system definition.

    The following table displays the ways you can manage targets at run time.

    Management Action Description
    Connect Individual Targets Use the Manage Targets dialog box to connect to a new target for the first time or to reconnect to an old target after maintenance.
    Disconnect Individual Targets Use the Manage Targets dialog box to disconnect a target for maintenance if it returns an error or develops a physical fault.
    Undeploy a System Definition Use the Manage Targets dialog box to undeploy the system definition from an old target.

