Imported Double Array Variable

Properties

File Path —Specifies the path of the file from which to import values. You can change the import file after you create the variable; however, you cannot change other properties you set in the Import Double Array from File dialog box when you create the variable, such as the Number of Values

—Specifies the path of the file from which to import values. You can change the import file after you create the variable; however, you cannot change other properties you set in the Import Double Array from File dialog box when you create the variable, such as the Number of Values Channel —Displays the name of the channel in the import file that contains data you want to import.

—Displays the name of the channel in the import file that contains data you want to import. Channel Group —Displays the name of the group in the import file that owns the Channel .

—Displays the name of the group in the import file that owns the . Subset Start Value —Displays the index of the first value imported from the file.

—Displays the index of the first value imported from the file. Number of Values —Displays the number of values imported from the file, starting at the Subset Start Value index.

—Displays the number of values imported from the file, starting at the index. Offset —Displays the amount by which channel values are offset along the y-axis.

—Displays the amount by which channel values are offset along the y-axis. Scale—Displays the multiplier by which channel values are scaled along the y-axis. Includes the following properties that allow you to select an import file or that display information about the data that VeriStand will import from File Path: