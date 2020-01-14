Imported Double Array Variable

An array of Boolean values.
To create this type of variable, right-click Local Variables in the Variables pane and select Import Double Array from File. In the file dialog box that displays, select a file whose data you want to import. The Import Double Array from File dialog box displays, which you use to select which channels you want to import as local variables, specify how much data to import, and preview the channel data. When you click OK, the variable(s) appear in the list of local variables.
|Property/Section
|Description
|Identifier
|Specifies the name of the variable. Use this string to identify the variable in expressions.
|Properties
|
Includes the following properties that allow you to select an import file or that display information about the data that VeriStand will import from File Path:
|Units
|Specifies the units to associate with the variable value. If the channel has associated units in the import file, VeriStand uses those units. You can change the Units after you import the local variable.