Importing Scale Values from a Text File

Import scale table values or coefficients from a text file.
Format the text file
correctly before you import it.
-
Launch the
VeriStand Editor.
-
In the
Project Files
pane, double-click a system definition file (.nivssdf).
System Explorer
opens.
-
Create a new
lookup table scale
or
polynomial scale.
-
On the
Lookup Table Configuration
or
Polynomial Scale Configuration
page, click
Import.
-
Select a text file that contains scale values and click
OK.
-
In the
Import Table Values
or
Import Polynomial Coefficients
dialog box, import values from the text file, and click
OK.
Note
VeriStand imports polynomial coefficient values depending on the value in the Coefficients drop-down menu.
-
Save the system definition file.
Maintain the text file to allow reuse in multiple system definitions.