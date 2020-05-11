Home Support NI Product Manuals VeriStand 2020 Manual

Importing Scale Values from a Text File

Last Modified: March 27, 2020

Import scale table values or coefficients from a text file.

Format the text file correctly before you import it.
  1. Launch the VeriStand Editor.
  2. In the Project Files pane, double-click a system definition file (.nivssdf). System Explorer opens.
  3. Create a new lookup table scale or polynomial scale.
  4. On the Lookup Table Configuration or Polynomial Scale Configuration page, click Import.
  5. Select a text file that contains scale values and click OK.
  6. In the Import Table Values or Import Polynomial Coefficients dialog box, import values from the text file, and click OK.
    spd-note-note
    Note

    VeriStand imports polynomial coefficient values depending on the value in the Coefficients drop-down menu.

  7. Save the system definition file.
Maintain the text file to allow reuse in multiple system definitions.

