Home Support NI Product Manuals VeriStand 2019 R3 Manual

Table Of Contents

Exporting Parameter Values

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
    Last Modified: December 13, 2019

    Use the Model Parameter Manager tool to export parameter values to reproduce certain behaviors in your model.

    Before you begin, verify that you have the tool in your Workspace Tools menu. If you do not, refer to Adding a Standard or Custom Tools Menu Item.
    1. Deploy the system definition with models to the target.
      spd-note-note
      Note  

      You can only apply new values to deployed systems.

    2. In the Workspace, select Tools»Model Parameter Manager to launch the tool.
      spd-note-note
      Note  

      The name of this menu item might differ depending on how you named it in the Tools Properties dialog box.

    3. Click Save Values to save the current system values to a new or existing model parameter file.
    VeriStand exports values in the format that corresponds to the file extension you choose.

    Recently Viewed Topics