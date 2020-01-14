Exporting Parameter Values

Use the Model Parameter Manager tool to export parameter values to reproduce certain behaviors in your model.
Before you begin, verify that you have the tool in your
Workspace
Tools
menu. If you do not, refer to
Adding a Standard or Custom Tools Menu Item
.
- Deploy the system definition with models to the target.
Note
You can only apply new values to deployed systems.
- In the Workspace, select to launch the tool.
Note
The name of this menu item might differ depending on how you named it in the Tools Properties dialog box.
- Click Save Values to save the current system values to a new or existing model parameter file.
VeriStand exports values in the format that corresponds to the file extension you choose.