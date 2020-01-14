Using CSV Files as Real-Time Sequences

Use Comma Separated Values (.csv) files within stimulus profiles to stimulate, fault, and evaluate channels.
- Format your CSV file file.
- Call the CSV file from a stimulus profile file as a real-time sequence or by reference from another real-time sequence file.
CSV files that you call as real-time sequences return a Boolean return value. This Boolean is
false
if the CSV file evaluates a channel that fails to meet any expected value defined within the CSV file. Otherwise, the Boolean returns true. CSV files that do not evaluate channels for pass/fail requirements always return
true
.