Home Support NI Product Manuals VeriStand 2019 R3 Manual

Table Of Contents

Using CSV Files as Real-Time Sequences

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
    Last Modified: December 13, 2019

    Use Comma Separated Values (.csv) files within stimulus profiles to stimulate, fault, and evaluate channels.

    1. Format your CSV file file.
    2. Call the CSV file from a stimulus profile file as a real-time sequence or by reference from another real-time sequence file.
    CSV files that you call as real-time sequences return a Boolean return value. This Boolean is false if the CSV file evaluates a channel that fails to meet any expected value defined within the CSV file. Otherwise, the Boolean returns true. CSV files that do not evaluate channels for pass/fail requirements always return true.

    Recently Viewed Topics