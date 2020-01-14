Creating an Alias

Set an alternate name for channels in a system definition file.

Launch the VeriStand Editor. In the Project Files pane, double-click a system definition file ( .nivssdf ). System Explorer opens . Click Aliases in the configuration tree. Click the Add Alias button to add an empty alias to the configuration tree. Note To add more than one alias, click Add Multiple Aliases and use the dialog box to configure the aliases. Use the Alias Configuration page that appears to the right of the configuration tree to configure the alias. Save the system definition file.

The alias will be used instead of the full channel path in the, and