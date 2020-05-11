Common Issues with Models

If your model crashes or does not execute as expected, isolate the issue and determine if its source is within the model or due to your system definition.
To identify the source of an issue, replace your model in the system definition with a simple model, and then redeploy the system definition. If the simple model executes as expected, the source of the issue is within your model. However, if the simple model also experiences issues, the source of the issue is due to settings for your system definition.
The following table lists common issues and solutions for model.
|Issue
|Solutions
|Model is crashing
|
Models often crash when an inport receives a value of 0 and the model attempts to divide by the inport value. This issue will occur during deployment if the initial state of the model is to run and the default value for an inport is 0. Depending on your system, complete the following troubleshooting solutions:
|Model runs too fast or slow
|
If your model is unstable because it runs too fast or too slow, ensure the actual model rate matches the rate at which the model was compiled to run. If the rates do not match, adjust the settings that determine the actual model rate until the following expressions are correct:
actual model rate = compiled model rate actual model rate = PCL rate / decimation
Adjust the model timing by configuring the following settings where specified:
|Model generated data is delayed
|
If other parts of your system that are mapped to your model do not receive data when you expect, consider adjusting the following system definition settings:
|Decreased system performance
|
If you suspect that models are causing your system to run slower than you desire, consider the following solutions to improve performance:
If you continue experiencing issues with your model, contact NI Support.