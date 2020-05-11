Calibrating a Hardware Channel at Run Time

Use the
Channel Calibration
tool to calibrate hardware channels by adjusting the values they return to known values while a system definition runs.
Before you begin, verify that you have the tool in your
Workspace
Tools
menu. If you do not, refer to
Adding a Standard or Custom Tools Menu Item
. You can calibrate channels according to polynomial equations you define, custom-defined channels marked as scalable, as well as FPGA and single-point DAQ channels in running system definitions.
Note
If a channel has a scale mapped to it, VeriStand applies the scale first and applies the calibration to the scaled channel values second.
VeriStand supports polynomial calibrations with up to ten coefficients. A simple polynomial calibration is a linear calibration,
y = mx + b, where m is the first-order coefficient (a1) that serves as the scale and b is the constant (a0) that serves as an offset.
-
In the
Workspace, select
to launch the tool.
Note
The name of this menu item might differ depending on how you named it in the
Tools Properties
dialog box.
-
In the
Channel Calibration
tool under
Scalable Channels, select a channel you want to calibrate.
-
Click
Next.
-
On the
User Information
page, enter metadata about the specific calibration procedure you want to perform.
Note
This information is used to store the history of calibrations performed for a channel. You can view the information by clicking
View History
on the main page of the
Channel Calibration
tool.
-
On the
Polynomial Calibration Details
page, enter coefficients to define the polynomial equation that will calibrate the channel.
Note
You can click
Build Table
and then complete a procedure for automatically calculating polynomial coefficients that best fit raw sensor values to known input values.
-
Click
Finish.
The
Scaled and Calibrated Value
column in the
Scalable Channels
table displays channel values after the calibration.
When you close the
Channel Calibration
tool, the calibration remains applied to the channel. Even if you close the
Workspace
or undeploy and redeploy the system definition, the calibration remains active until you remove it.
You also can use the Calibration VIs in the LabVIEW Execution API to automate applying calibrations and reading raw values from hardware channels.