Pressure Channel Properties (AI)

Minimum Value The minimum value you expect to measure before VeriStand performs any scaling or calibration.

Maximum Value The maximum value you expect to measure before VeriStand performs any scaling or calibration.

Bridge Configuration Specifies what type of bridge configuration to use: Full Bridge

Half Bridge

Quarter Bridge

Excitation Source Specifies the source of excitation: External —Use an excitation source other than the built-in excitation source of the device.

—Use an excitation source other than the built-in excitation source of the device. Internal—Use the built-in excitation source of the device. For both internal and external excitation sources, you must use the Excitation Value property.

Excitation Value Specifies the amount of excitation supplied to the sensor. Refer to the sensor documentation to determine this value.

Nominal Bridge Resistance Specifies the resistance of the bridge while not under load.

Electrical Units Specifies from which electrical unit to scale the data. Select the same unit that the sensor data sheet or calibration certificate uses for electrical values.

Scale: 1st Electrical Value Specifies the first electrical value used to calculate the slope and y-intercept of a two-point linear equation to scale electrical values to physical values.

Scale: 1st Physical Value Specifies the physical value that corresponds to the first electrical value.

Scale: 2nd Electrical Value Specifies the second electrical value used to calculate the slope and y-intercept of a two-point linear equation to scale electrical values to physical values.

Scale: 2nd Physical Value Specifies the physical value that corresponds to the second electrical value.

Filter Type (supported devices only) Specifies whether to apply a digital filter to the input signal: Disabled —No filter.

—No filter. Lowpass—Eliminates all signal frequency components above the cutoff frequency.