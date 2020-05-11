Pressure Channel Properties (AI)

Configure analog input (AI) channel properties to measure pressure.
For more information on measuring pressure, refer to the NI-DAQmx Manual.
|Property/Section
|Description
|Minimum Value
|The minimum value you expect to measure before VeriStand performs any scaling or calibration.
|Maximum Value
|The maximum value you expect to measure before VeriStand performs any scaling or calibration.
|Bridge Configuration
|
Specifies what type of
bridge configuration
to use:
|Excitation Source
|
Specifies the source of excitation:
For both internal and external excitation sources, you must use the Excitation Value property.
|Excitation Value
|Specifies the amount of excitation supplied to the sensor. Refer to the sensor documentation to determine this value.
|Nominal Bridge Resistance
|Specifies the resistance of the bridge while not under load.
|Electrical Units
|Specifies from which electrical unit to scale the data. Select the same unit that the sensor data sheet or calibration certificate uses for electrical values.
|Scale: 1st Electrical Value
|Specifies the first electrical value used to calculate the slope and y-intercept of a two-point linear equation to scale electrical values to physical values.
|Scale: 1st Physical Value
|Specifies the physical value that corresponds to the first electrical value.
|Scale: 2nd Electrical Value
|Specifies the second electrical value used to calculate the slope and y-intercept of a two-point linear equation to scale electrical values to physical values.
|Scale: 2nd Physical Value
|Specifies the physical value that corresponds to the second electrical value.
|Filter Type (supported devices only)
|
Specifies whether to apply a digital filter to the input signal:
|Filter Cutoff Frequency (supported devices only)
|Specifies the cutoff frequency of the digital filter.