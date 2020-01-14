Home Support NI Product Manuals VeriStand 2019 R3 Manual

Table Of Contents

Adding a CAN, FlexRay, or LIN Port

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
    Last Modified: December 13, 2019

    Add a CAN, FlexRay, or LIN port to a system definition file.

    1. Launch the VeriStand Editor.
    2. In the Project Files pane, double-click a system definition file (.nivssdf). System Explorer opens .
    3. Click Targets»Controller»Hardware»Chassis»NI-XNET in the configuration tree.
    4. Select the type of port you want to add.
    5. Click Add CAN/FlexRay/LIN Port to display the Add New NI-XNET CAN/FlexRay/LIN Port dialog box.
    6. Enter a port name, address, XNET database, and cluster within the database to associate with the port, and click OK.
    7. Save the system definition file.
    Expand the port to view sections for adding incoming and outgoing frames, data logging files, and other options. Use the CAN, FlexRay, or LIN Port configuration page to configure additional settings for the newly added port.

    Recently Viewed Topics