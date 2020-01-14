Workspace Steps

Interact with the Workspace and Workspace tools.
|Palette object
|Description
|Close VeriStand Workspace
|Closes the VeriStand workspace.
|Open VeriStand Workspace
|Opens the VeriStand Workspace and loads the screen (.nivsscreen) file associated with the currently active VeriStand project.
|Update Model Parameters from File
|Updates parameter values for a simulation model to the values specified in a text (.txt) file.
|Subpalette
|Description
|Workspace Tools Steps
|Opens and communicates with Workspace tools directly from a stimulus profile.