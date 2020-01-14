Home Support NI Product Manuals VeriStand 2019 R3 Manual

Workspace Steps

Version:
    Last Modified: December 13, 2019

    Interact with the Workspace and Workspace tools.

    Palette object Description
    Close VeriStand Workspace Closes the VeriStand workspace.
    Open VeriStand Workspace Opens the VeriStand Workspace and loads the screen (.nivsscreen) file associated with the currently active VeriStand project.
    Update Model Parameters from File Updates parameter values for a simulation model to the values specified in a text (.txt) file.
    Subpalette Description
    Workspace Tools Steps Opens and communicates with Workspace tools directly from a stimulus profile.

