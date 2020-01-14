Home Support NI Product Manuals VeriStand 2019 R3 Manual

Using NI-XNET Interfaces

    Last Modified: December 13, 2019

    Use NI-XNET interfaces to communicate and interact with applications that require real-time, high-speed manipulation of hundreds of Controller Area Network (CAN), Local Interconnect Network (LIN), and FlexRay frames and signals.

    Popular application types to use the NI-XNET platform include hardware-in-the-loop (HIL) simulation, rapid control prototyping, bus monitoring, and automation control.

    The NI-XNET platform includes a series of high-performance CAN, LIN, and FlexRay communication protocol interfaces used by automotive and industrial networks.

    Depending on your goal, complete any of the following tasks.
    Goal Task
    Add an NI-XNET database Create a standardized file for embedded system communication in a FIBEX (.xml), CANdb (.dbc), NI-CAN (.ncd), or LDF (.ldf) format.
    Edit an NI-XNET database Use the NI-XNET Database Editor to configure a basic network, define frames and exchanged signals, and assign frames to Electronic Control Units (ECUs).
    Import NI-XNET frames Import incoming or outgoing frames from an NI-XNET database.
    Use NI-XNET frame IDs Use frame IDs to prioritize event-triggered frames, filter log file frames, and filter CAN data replay file frames.
    Access timing and ID information for incoming NI-XNET frames Create Frame Information channels to track timestamps and frame IDs.
    Log incoming NI-XNET frames Create TDMS (.tdms) or NI-XNET log (.ncl) files to record incoming frame data during an NI-XNET session.
    Replay logged NI-XNET CAN frame data Add and replay TDMS (.tdms) or NI-XNET log (.ncl) files on a CAN bus.
    Configure cyclic NI-XNET CAN frame faulting Configure outgoing cyclic frames of NI-XNET CAN interfaces by adding Skip Cyclic Frames and Transmit Time channels.
    Configure cyclic redundancy checks (CRCs) and counters for outgoing NI-XNET CAN frames Specify the bytes for outgoing frames of NI-XNET CAN interfaces to include in CRCs and add counters that increment each time the frame transmits across the bus.

