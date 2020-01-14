Using the Workspace

Launch the Workspace to run a project, create a user interface, or complete a variety of monitoring, calibrating, and scaling tasks.
|Goal
|Task
|Adding and configuring controls and indicators
|Use the Workspace Controls palette to add and configure controls and indicators to create a user interface.
|Modifying control mappings at run time
|Change the channel mapping of a control or indicator while the Workspace runs.
|Calibrating a hardware channel at run time
|Use the Channel Calibration tool to calibrate hardware channels by adjusting the values they return to known values while a system definition runs.
|Using channel value forcing
|Use the Channel Fault Manager tool to test the behavior of a system when a channel reaches a certain value.
|Logging test results with stimulus profiles
|Use the Stimulus Profile Editor to create and execute a stimulus profile on your host machine to log test data acquired from real-time sequences performed on a target.
|Recording commands sent to the target
|Use the Macro Recorder tool to record commands, such as the setting of channel or parameter values, model execution states, and fault or alarm values, that VeriStand sends to the target and save them to a macro (.nivsmacro) file.
|Playing back commands sent to the target
|Use the Macro Player tool to review the commands that VeriStand sent to the target using the macro (.nivsmacro) file you recorded with the Macro Recorder tool.
|Setting model parameter values in the Workspace
|Use model calibration controls in the Workspace to view and modify the values for any model parameters in the system definition.
|Importing and managing batches of model parameters
|Use the Model Parameter Manager tool to import and apply model parameter values defined in external .m or .txt files to a model.
|Displaying waveform data in a graph
|Use a waveform graph control to display data from one or more waveforms in the system definition file to monitor and verify acquired data.
|Enhancing your Workspace to view data
|Use other tools, such as the Alarm Monitor, TDMS File Viewer, and XNET Bus Monitor, to view data in the Workspace.
|Viewing the console output of a real-time target
|Use the Console Viewer tool to display the console output for a real-time target to monitor or access the target remotely.
|Configuring and Executing host-side logging
|Use the Data Logging control to adjust log times, better format data files, select start and stop times, and more at run time.