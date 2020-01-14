Using the Workspace

Adding and configuring controls and indicators Workspace Controls palette to add and configure controls and indicators to create a user interface. Use thepalette to add and configure controls and indicators to create a user interface.

Calibrating a hardware channel at run time Channel Calibration tool to calibrate hardware channels by adjusting the values they return to known values while a system definition runs. Use thetool to calibrate hardware channels by adjusting the values they return to known values while a system definition runs.

Using channel value forcing Channel Fault Manager tool to test the behavior of a system when a channel reaches a certain value. Use thetool to test the behavior of a system when a channel reaches a certain value.

Logging test results with stimulus profiles Stimulus Profile Editor to create and execute a stimulus profile on your host machine to log test data acquired from real-time sequences performed on a target. Use theto create and execute a stimulus profile on your host machine to log test data acquired from real-time sequences performed on a target.

Recording commands sent to the target Macro Recorder tool to record commands, such as the setting of channel or parameter values, model execution states, and fault or alarm values, that VeriStand sends to the target and save them to a macro ( .nivsmacro ) file. Use thetool to record commands, such as the setting of channel or parameter values, model execution states, and fault or alarm values, that VeriStand sends to the target and save them to a macro () file.

Playing back commands sent to the target Macro Player tool to review the commands that VeriStand sent to the target using the macro ( .nivsmacro ) file you recorded with the Macro Recorder tool. Use thetool to review the commands that VeriStand sent to the target using the macro () file you recorded with thetool.

Setting model parameter values in the Workspace Workspace to view and modify the values for any model parameters in the system definition. Use model calibration controls in theto view and modify the values for any model parameters in the system definition.

Importing and managing batches of model parameters Model Parameter Manager tool to import and apply model parameter values defined in external .m or .txt files to a model. Use thetool to import and apply model parameter values defined in externalorfiles to a model.

Displaying waveform data in a graph Use a waveform graph control to display data from one or more waveforms in the system definition file to monitor and verify acquired data.

Enhancing your Workspace to view data Use other tools, such as the Alarm Monitor, TDMS File Viewer, and XNET Bus Monitor, to view data in the Workspace.

Viewing the console output of a real-time target Console Viewer tool to display the console output for a real-time target to monitor or access the target remotely. Use thetool to display the console output for a real-time target to monitor or access the target remotely.