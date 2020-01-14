UInt64 Array Variable

An array of 64-bit unsigned integers.
|Property/Section
|Description
|Identifier
|Specifies the name of the variable. Use this string to identify the variable in expressions.
|Evaluation Method
|
Specifies whether to evaluate the parameter by value or by reference. ByReference is appropriate for most use cases, where parameters map to channels in a system definition, because calling by reference allows changes to the value of the channel to propagate across all sequences that use the parameter.
|Default Assignment
|
Specifies the default channel in the system definition to assign to this parameter. The real-time sequence uses the Default Assignment unless you override the parameter value when you call the real-time sequence from a stimulus profile.
You can specify a channel by its alias or by the path to the channel in the system definition, for example: Targets/Controller/System Channels/Model Count
This property only appears if you use the variable as a parameter.
|Default Value
|
Specifies the default or initial value of the local variable. This property only appears if you use the variable as a local variable.
|Units
|Specifies the units to associate with the variable value.
|Description
|Specifies a description for the current item. This text appears when you hover over the item in the Stimulus Profile Editor.